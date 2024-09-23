Uganda Strengthens Counter-Terrorism Efforts With Strategic Communications Training

Kampala, Uganda — The United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), in collaboration with the European Union and Uganda's National Counter-Terrorism Centre, concluded a three-day workshop in Kampala on September 19th.

Organised by the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), the event provided technical training on monitoring and evaluating strategic communication campaigns aimed at preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE).

Col Alex Tumushabe, Director of Planning and Policy at Uganda's National Terrorism Centre, praised the workshop for offering valuable insights into the effectiveness of current strategies. He pointed to the importance of raising awareness, changing perceptions, and improving engagement, assuring that the Ugandan government would continue refining its approach to optimise communication strategies and campaigns.

Ms Sylvia Kabaki, acting Head of the UN Office of Counter Terrorism, Nairobi Programme Office, highlighted the significance of sustainable engagement and continuous learning within strategic communications. She reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting interagency coordination and community-led government initiatives.

Discussions with media practitioners revealed challenges in incorporating PCVE issues into news, stressing the need for strategic communication involving media and other stakeholders. Participants also raised concerns about the lack of government experts available for media engagement and bureaucratic hurdles within government communication processes.

The workshop forms part of the broader project titled "Strengthening Efforts to Prevent Violent Extremism and Enhance Human Rights Safeguards in Uganda," aimed at helping the Ugandan government prevent violent extremism and strengthen resilience against radicalisation.