Tanzania: Eacop Engages Indigenous Communities to Discuss Pipeline Project Development

Arusha — ARUSHA: THE East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project met with traditional leaders from indigenous groups (VEG-IP) as part of its quarterly review meeting to discuss the implementation of international laws that respect the rights of indigenous peoples, particularly their heritage, resources and cultures.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting in Arusha, Ms Fatuma Msumi, Community Engagement Leader for EACOP in Tanzania, said that the meeting focused on the project's progress, future plans and educating indigenous communities about its implementation.

"Today's meeting brought together 103 traditional leaders from the Waturu, Wamasai, Wakiha and Wabarbaig tribes across 29 villages, 9 councils and 7 districts, including Handeni TC, Handeni DC, Kilindi, Simanjiro, Kiteto, Kondoa TC, Kondoa DC, Hanang and Igunga," Msumi noted.

She further expressed that EACOP is proud to see the project being implemented without complaints from the affected communities, respecting their customs and traditions without infringing on their fundamental rights.

The meeting covered various topics, including a general project report, updates on pipeline construction, land acquisition, measures to restore and enhance the livelihoods of those affected and reports on human rights and grievance management.

Mr Benson Lukuta, a member of the EACOP Management Team from the Ministry of Energy, emphasised that the meeting demonstrated how closely EACOP collaborates with indigenous communities, providing an opportunity for dialogue on issues that affect them during project implementation, while prioritising their rights, customs and way of life.

"EACOP continues to actively engage local communities in sustainable development initiatives by prioritising employment opportunities for local residents affected by the project, thus promoting national economic growth," Mr Lukuta explained.

Mr James Gejaru, a leader of the Wabarbaig tribe, expressed gratitude to EACOP for prioritising marginalised communities.

He highlighted EACOP's understanding and respect for their culture, particularly by rerouting the project away from the burial site of one of their traditional leaders.

"The involvement of traditional leaders in this project clearly shows that EACOP is committed to a responsible implementation that respects the rights and cultural heritage of indigenous peoples," Gejaru remarked.

Shindaria Kishaida, the Chairman of the Watatoga Community, praised EACOP for its efforts, including involving indigenous people and informing them about the project's progress.