Namibia: Police Officer Dies in Fire At Windhoek Prison

Namibian Police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says a police officer died in a fire at police barracks next to Windhoek Correctional Facility on Sunday morning.

Shikwambi said on Sunday that the fire broke out in one of the rooms at the barracks and that seven rooms were destroyed in the ensuing blaze.

"It is unfortunate there was someone sleeping in one of the rooms when the fire started who burned beyond recognition," Shikwambi said.

The person killed in the fire cannot be named yet, as his next of kin are yet to be informed, Shikwambi said.

A police investigation into the incident is continuing.