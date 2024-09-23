Tunisia: UN Summit of the Future - Tunisia Calls for Reform of International Governance Mechanisms

Tunis, September 23 — Tunisia is calling for a reform of global governance mechanisms and a new approach to international cooperation, Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, said in New York on Sunday.

The instruments of international governance put in place after the Second World War are totally incapable of meeting today's challenges," said the minister, who has been appointed by the President of the Republic to represent Tunisia at the UN Summit of the Future held in New York on September 22 and 23.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he explained that Tunisia supported the Secretary-General's initiative to convene this summit "because it believes in the need to make the necessary revisions to the approaches adopted, in the need to reform the mechanisms for multilateral action and in the importance of renewing commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and respect for international law".

To this end, the Minister called for the reform of international governance mechanisms and a new approach to international cooperation, urging developed countries to honour their financial commitments and the international community not to abandon the Palestinian people.

Nafti also stressed that Tunisia welcomed the adoption by the Summit of the Charter for the Future of the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, and said that the real success of the Summit depended on the serious commitment of all stakeholders to implement its outcomes.

In this context, he pointed out that "we really need to start filling the strategic gaps in the mechanisms of global governance, whether it is a question of reforming the United Nations to make its structures more effective, in particular the Security Council, whose composition no longer reflects international balances, or restructuring the international financial system to make it more transparent, fairer and more responsive to the demands of the international community".

The Minister took the opportunity to reiterate his appeal to developed countries to honour their commitments on climate finance and to cooperate effectively to facilitate the return of funds diverted abroad for the benefit of the populations of the countries concerned.

He reiterated that the slogan "Leave no one Behind" cannot be credible if it excludes the Palestinian people, who are suffering the most appalling violations and brutal crimes orchestrated by the Zionist occupation in the face of international silence and the total impotence of the United Nations system.

In his speech, Mohamed Ali Nafti also pointed out that 'ethical and historical responsibility requires the international community not to allow the Palestinian people to be deprived of their legitimate right to freedom, dignity and their right to live in security and stability'.

He called for a halt to the aggression against Gaza and the entire Palestinian territory in order to support the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.