Tanzania: New Road Project to Boost Ruaha National Park Accessibility

Iringa — THE construction of the 104- kilometres Iringa-Msembe Road, estimated to cost of 142.56bn/-, is expected to significantly boost tourism in the Southern Highlands, particularly in Ruaha National Park, by facilitating easier access for visitors.

This announcement was made over the weekend by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Ambassador Dr Pindi Chana, during the signing ceremony for the construction and supervision contracts, held at Samora Stadium in Iringa.

"The construction of this road will increase the number of tourists, especially domestic visitors and contribute to national revenue. This is a significant achievement for the government under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan," emphasised Dr Chana.

She further noted that the project would improve social services and stimulate economic growth for the people of Iringa, encouraging investors to explore opportunities in various parks across the Southern Highlands.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Works, Innocent Bashungwa, highlighted the road's crucial role in enhancing tourism activities in Ruaha National Park.

"For tourism to thrive, infrastructure must be in place and this road will significantly boost tourism. These funds have been facilitated by President Samia for this construction," he said.

The ceremony was attended by Members of Parliament from the Iringa region, various party and government leaders, officials, and residents of Iringa.

ALSO READ: Govt disburses 4bn/- for major infrastructure at Ibanda - Kyerwa National Park

The Iringa-Msembe Road project aligns with the government's broader vision of improving infrastructure to support key sectors such as tourism and agriculture, which are vital for the economic development of Tanzania's Southern Highlands.

Ruaha National Park, one of Tanzania's largest and most iconic parks, is home to a rich diversity of wildlife and ecosystems. Improved road access is expected to attract more international tourists and promote domestic tourism, creating jobs and increasing local incomes.

Additionally, the road will facilitate better access to health, education and other essential services for communities along the route, further contributing to regional development.