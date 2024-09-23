Tanzania's Black Rhino Population Soars to 263

Tanzania has achieved a significant milestone in wildlife conservation, successfully increasing its black rhino population from 162 in 2015 to 263 in 2024.

This remarkable growth is expected to further enhance the country's appeal as a prime destination for rhino tourism, a sector that contributes over 17 per cent to the national GDP and more than 25 per cent of foreign exchange earnings.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism announced the achievement in a statement, highlighting the country's participation in World Rhino Day on September 22. The event aims to raise awareness about the plight of rhinos and the importance of conservation efforts.

Tanzania's success in increasing its black rhino population can be attributed to various government initiatives undertaken in collaboration with conservation stakeholders. The ministry emphasised the crucial role of these efforts in maintaining the momentum of rhino conservation and tourism.

Historically, Tanzania was home to a substantial rhino population of approximately 10,000 individuals in the 1960s. However, rampant poaching during the 1980s and early 1990s decimated the population, reducing it to fewer than 100.

The ministry urged Tanzanians to play a part in protecting the country's wildlife by reporting poaching incidents to relevant authorities. It emphasised that everyone has a responsibility to support government efforts to eradicate illegal wildlife trade.

The statement also highlighted the tourism sector's continued success in generating foreign currency, with a record-high of 3.6 billion US dollars in revenue and 1.9 million international tourists visiting Tanzania.

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana noted that the African continent had faced a significant decline in rhino populations due to poaching.

In the 1990s, the continent had approximately 100,000 rhinos, but by the 1970s and 1980s, this number had dwindled to 65,000.

The government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funding from the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has implemented measures to combat poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. These efforts include the development of a 10-year Anti-Poaching Strategy (2023-2033).

Despite the progress made, black rhinos remain critically endangered due to the high demand for rhino horns on the illegal international market. Between 2008 and 2021, approximately 11,000 rhinos were poached in Africa.