Tanzania: Why Chinese Embassy Is Behind Focac Resolutions Implementation

THE Chinese Embassy to Tanzania has expressed readiness and commitment to work with the Tanzanian government to implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) meeting in Beijing.

Here, the September 4th to 6th 2024 will go to the annals of history as the period when China and Africa reinforced their friendship in what was baptised as the FOCAC.

During the occasion in Beijing, significant attention was drawn on various areas ranging from Investment in Infrastructure, Trade Expansion, Technology Transfer, Capacity Building and Support for Industrialisation among others as the pillars to develop Africa.

Investment in Infrastructure: Analysts note that China has committed substantial resources to developing Africa's infrastructure--roads, railways, ports and energy projects. This investment is crucial for enhancing connectivity and trade within the continent.

Trade Expansion: FOCAC discussions frequently focus on increasing trade volumes between China and African countries. The goal is to create more favourable trade terms and reduce tariffs, which could boost African exports and diversify economies.

Technology Transfer: Many analysts highlight the potential for technology transfer, particularly in sectors like agriculture, renewable energy and telecommunications. Collaborative projects can help African nations adopt innovative technologies that drive sustainable development.

Capacity Building: Education and training programs are often a focal point. Analysts see these initiatives as vital for building local skills and capacity, enabling African nations to better manage their resources and improve governance.

Support for Industrialisation: FOCAC emphasises promoting industrialisation in Africa. Analysts argue that this can help African countries move up the value chain in global markets, leading to job creation and economic resilience.

Climate Change and Sustainability: With increasing focus on environmental issues, analysts suggest that FOCAC provides an opportunity for Africa to engage with China on sustainable practices, particularly in sectors like renewable energy and conservation.

As these featured in the meeting, Tanzania's attention was also drawn to the revitalisation of the TAZARA (Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority) project through the China-Tanzania friendship.

With discussions, it was noted that it culminated in the increased investment approach. Here, enhanced bilateral relations could lead to renewed Chinese investment in TAZARA. This funding could help upgrade infrastructure, improve rail services and expand capacity, making the railway more efficient.

On technical support: China's expertise in railway construction and management can facilitate knowledge transfer. This includes modern technologies for maintenance and operations, which can significantly improve TAZARA's performance.

Looked at with the lens of trade and economic growth- A revitalised TAZARA can boost trade between Tanzania and Zambia, as well as with neighbouring countries. Improved transport links will lower shipping costs, enhance supply chains and attract more businesses to the region.

Job Creation: Upgrading the railway will create jobs both during the construction phase and in ongoing operations. This can have a significant positive impact on local communities.

Regional Connectivity: By revitalising TAZARA, China and Tanzania can improve regional connectivity, making it easier for landlocked countries like Zambia to access ports in Tanzania. This can enhance economic integration within the Southern African region.

Sustainable Development: Collaborating on TAZARA can align with broader initiatives for sustainable transport, reducing reliance on road transport and its associated environmental impacts.

Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Successful revitalisation of TAZARA can serve as a symbol of the deepening China-Tanzania partnership, enhancing diplomatic relations and paving the way for future collaborations in other sectors.

Overall, the renewed focus on TAZARA underlines the potential of the China-Tanzania friendship to facilitate economic development and strengthen regional ties in East and Southern Africa.

Commenting on the above, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian noted that China-Africa community relation is a all-weather season, where all benefit for a shared future.

She further said that the friendship between China and Africa transcends time and space, surmounts mountains and oceans and passes down through generations.

She added: We share weal and woe in fighting natural disasters and epidemics together. We always empathize with and support each other, setting a stellar example of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

From a new type of partnership to relations

This progress demonstrates the firm resolve of the over 2.8 billion Chinese and African people to share weal and woe and march forward hand in hand amid once-in-a-century transformation of the world, and opens a new chapter in the cause of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

In this regard, President Xi Jinping articulated a six-point proposition on China-Africa joint efforts to advance modernisation. First, we should jointly advance modernisation, increase exchanges of governance experience and support all countries in exploring modernisation paths be fitting their national conditions.

We should jointly advance the modernisation that is open and win-win, deepen cooperation with Africa in areas such as industry and agriculture, and build together a model for the delivery of the Global Development Initiative.

We should jointly advance modernisation the third put is put as the people first, make vigorous efforts to promote personnel training, poverty reduction and employment, and ensure that all will benefit from the modernisation process.

This proposition is widely accepted by African leaders and has become a political consensus between China and Africa. It marks the two sides deepening understanding of the rules governing modernisation, and will have a significant and far-reaching impact on spearheading faster modernisation of the Global South and advancing global modernisation.

Partnership Actions

In our approach, Tanzania will have zero-tariff treatment for 100 per cent Tarif lines. Here, 'we will help turn China's big market into Africa's big opportunity. Again, China is prepared to put in place a China-Africa network featuring land-sea links and coordinated development for the benefit of trans-regional development in Africa.

In addition, China will encourage and support Africa in issuing panda bonds in China to enhance our results-oriented cooperation in all areas.

As an important FOCAC member, Tanzania has always actively participated in the forum's activities and supported its development. Mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides have been deepened.

Since the establishment of the forum, China-Tanzania trade volume has increased from less than US $100 million in 2000 to US $8.78 billion in 2023, an increase that is nearly 88 times.

In quick analysis, President Samia Suluhu Hassan's visit to China was a great success and that further made China and Tanzania strengthened their mutual political trust.

When meeting with President Samia, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the Chinese side stands ready to make Tanzania a demonstration zone for deepening China-Africa high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and work with Tanzania to make China-Tanzania relations a model for China-Africa relations and Global South cooperation, and make greater contributions in the implementation of the consensus reached by two heads of state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Fruits of Samia's trip to FOCAC 2024 Summit

The TAZARA Railway conforms to the visions of Tanzania/ government and is conducive to the practical cooperation between China and Tanzania, to further take advantage of our complementary resource endowment.

It is projected that annual tonnage will rise from the current combined average of 500,000 metric tonnes for all operators to approximately 2 million metric tonnes.

It is also anticipated that the rehabilitation of both infrastructure and rolling stock will take approximately two years. Once the TAZARA railway is revitalised, the development of product processing, retail, horticulture, real estate and service industries in the region and along the railway lines will be boosted, promoting transnational and trans-regional cooperation to benefit local people.

As President Xi put it, "We are not alone on the Great Way and the whole world is one family." "Chinese modernisation" emphasises national uniqueness and autonomy while advocating for shared human values. And in order to join hands to advance modernisation and build a high-level China-Africa Community with a shared future, China has announced during the FOCAC Summit that RMB360 billion yuan of financial support will be provided through the next three years, turning concepts into concrete actions.

The whole budget breaks down into RMB210 billion yuan of credit line, RMB80 billion yuan of assistance in various forms, and at least RMB70 billion yuan of investment in Africa by Chinese companies. In addition, China will encourage and support Africa in issuing panda bonds in China to enhance our results-oriented cooperation in all areas.

These have sent a powerful message of China and Tanzania, along with other African brothers, continuing to work together as partners on the path of modernisation and contributing more to building a community with a shared future for humankind. The FOCAC "summit week" is a "Global South moment," a highlight of the joint pursuit of a community with a shared future for mankind.