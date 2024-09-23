Africa: Far Rabat and Djoliba Secure Group Stage Spots in CAF Champions League

Moroccan side FAR Rabat and Djoliba AC of Mali were among the five teams to secure their places in the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on Sunday.

FAR Rabat, who drew 2-2 away in their first-leg encounter, delivered a convincing 2-0 victory against Sudan's Al Merreikh.

Goals from Hammoudan and Congolese forward Joël Beya ensured Morocco has two representatives in the next round, joining Raja Casablanca.

However, it was a mixed weekend for Ivorian clubs. Stade d'Abidjan advanced despite a 2-1 defeat against Milo FC, having won 2-0 in the first leg.

Côte d'Ivoire's champion, San Pedro, was not as fortunate. After a goalless draw at home, they fell 1-0 to Al-Hilal, guided by coach Florent Ibenge, in a tense second-leg.

Djoliba AC of Mali completed their qualification with a 1-0 victory over ASKO in Lomé, sealing a 2-0 aggregate win.

Zoumana Simpara's goal in the 89th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse, secured their group stage spot.

Earlier in the match, ASKO's goalkeeper Sama Mahadiou had kept his team in contention by saving a penalty and making several crucial saves.

Djoliba's defensive approach and swift counterattacks eventually paid off, sending the Malians through.

With these results, the line-up for the CAF Champions League group stage is now complete, promising thrilling matches ahead as Africa's top clubs vie for continental glory.