Zimbabwe: Human Rights Watchdog Seeks End to Impunity Amid Rise in Abductions, Arbitrary Arrests, Disappearances and Torture in Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have been urged to stop a culture of impunity of perpetrators of abductions, arbitrary arrests, forced disappearances and torture of innocent civilians, which has become entrenched.

In a statement to mark International Day of Peace held under the theme; 'Cultivating a Culture of Peace' commemorated September 21, Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) said there were both gains and militating factors towards attaining a peaceful society.

"This year's theme reminds us to promote a culture of dialogue, peace and resolving conflict in non-violent ways. As we reflect on the state of peace in our beloved Zimbabwe, ZPP acknowledges both progress made and the challenges that remain hindering the attainment of sustainable peace in our country.

"Some of the biggest obstacles to the attainment of peace include the deepening of polarisation, the disregard of human rights and the lack of human rights accountability perpetuated by impunity.

"We thus call for an end to impunity! A culture of Impunity as is evident in Zimbabwe interferes with efforts to

cultivate a culture of peace," ZPP noted.

The human rights watchdog said it has observed that perpetrators of gross human rights violations such as abductions, enforced disappearances, torture and inhuman treatment of citizens, remain masked and unpunished while the victims and their families endure a long-suffering caused by such heinous crimes.

In 2024 alone, ZPP said it documented 54 cases of gross human rights violations affecting 840 victims. These include abductions, killings, unjustified arrests, torture and displacements.

"However, none of the perpetrators of these heinous crimes has been arrested or punished. On July 31, 2024 Robson Chere, Namatai Kwekweza and Samuel Gwenzi, courageous human rights activists, were snatched from a plane, held incommunicado for eight (8) agonising hours, and Robson was evidently brutally tortured but the perpetrators still roam freely.

"High-profile cases are merely the tip of the iceberg. Countless others suffer in silence, their ordeals shrouded in darkness. The government and all stakeholders must break the cycle of impunity and ensure justice for all," further said the watchdog.

As Zimbabwe grapples with a devastating food insecurity crisis, exacerbated by the El Nino-induced

drought, ZPP said it acknowledges government's efforts to support vulnerable households but noted abuse of food rations for political expediency.

"...a disturbing reality cannot be ignored - the exploitation of power by political actors, traditional leaders, and community members to discriminate against individuals based on their

political affiliation.

"In 2024 alone, the ZPP recorded 115 violation cases related to partisan distribution of food aid, affecting 1 700 victims. This is not only a betrayal of trust but also a violation of human rights, denying people access to food and basic necessities. No one should suffer from hunger because of their political beliefs.

"It is time for Zimbabwe to uphold the right to food, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most, regardless of their political affiliation...The hunger, poverty, and desperation that afflict many of our communities are not natural phenomena, but symptoms of a systemic failure to prioritise human dignity and well-being."

The lobby group also acknowledged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government's effort to heal the nation from past atrocities such as the 1980s Gukurahundi massacre that resulted in the death of an estimated 20 000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

However, ZPP says there is need to rethink strategies in order to make this a truly peace and reconciliation seeking process, characterised by truth telling and reparation.

"It is important that this process

culminates in holding perpetrators accountable in an effort to deliver justice to victims and their families.

"To truly achieve healing and reconciliation, it is essential that the government and stakeholders prioritise

the needs of victims and expedite such initiatives.

"The disparities in our economic systems, the inequalities in access to healthcare, education, and justice, the marginalisation of vulnerable groups - all these perpetuate a silent, yet destructive, form of violence.

"To build lasting peace, ZPP urges all well meaning citizens to address the root causes of conflict and inequality, foster inclusive economic growth that benefits all Zimbabweans, strengthen institutions that protect human rights and promote social justice and invest in education,

healthcare, and social services that uplift vulnerable populations."

Government was called upon to uphold its obligations to end impunity, protect human rights and promote sustainable peace.

"This includes investigating and prosecuting those responsible for human rights violations such as torture, harassment and intimidation, and crimes against humanity.

"ZPP calls on the State to respect citizens' fundamental rights, such as freedom of assembly and association, freedom from torture and the right to petition and demonstrate, to foster a culture of peace and national unity.

"We call upon the leaders of the country to prioritise the welfare of all citizens, not just the privileged few and promote tolerance, understanding, and solidarity. Let a culture of peace be cultivated and let it prevail," said ZPP.