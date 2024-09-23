South Africa: Leonsdale Beneficiaries Receive Title Deeds

The City of Cape Town is on a campaign to hand over title deeds to qualifying residents in the city.

In a statement, the city said approximately 12 000 title deeds need to be delivered to qualifying residents and significant progress is being made towards reaching this goal "one title deed at a time".

"The city's mission of empowering residents is bearing fruit and we remain committed to helping as many residents as possible with our innovative title deeds programme. The city thanks beneficiaries, residents, city staff and all stakeholders for their support and we look forward to assisting more residents in as many communities as possible," said MMC for Human Settlements, Councillor Carl Pophaim.

The campaign was in Leonsdale at the weekend to hand over title deeds and will visit many more communities over the coming weeks.

"Our teams have been working hard and we are looking forward to empowering many more beneficiaries. This week we handed over title deeds in Leonsdale and in the coming weeks, we will be in Samora Machel, Delft and other areas," said Pophaim.

If you or a family member is a beneficiary of a city unit without a title deed, here's what you need to do:

Identify the easily recognisable title deed agents visiting your area.

Have the following documents ready: owner ID and spouse ID (if applicable) marriage certificate (if applicable) In the event of a death, provide a letter of authority and death certificate.



Alternatively, bring along the required documents to the Human Settlements Kiosk at the Cape Town Civic Centre, Monday to Friday between 09:00 to 12:00.

For more information or to verify that the agents are legitimate contact 021 444 0333 or email title.deeds@capetown.gov.za or visit the local housing office.