South Africa: City of Cape Town to Host World Rugby's WXV Tournament

The City of Cape Town is playing host to the World Rugby's WXV tournament where the Springbok Women will face off against five other nations.

The Springbok Women will kick-off the tournament on Friday, 27 September, when they go up against Japan at the DHL Stadium. Kick-off will be at 4pm.

In a statement on Saturday, the city said the DHL and Athlone Stadiums will host the matches.

"The WXV 2 tournament is part of World Rugby's annual women's rugby competition. It consists of three rounds over three weeks. Hosts South Africa will be joined by Japan, Australia, Wales, Scotland and Italy for the competition," said the city.

On Saturday, 28 September, DHL Stadium will host a clash between Australia and Wales at midday followed by the clash between Italy and Scotland at 3pm at the same venue.

'For the second year running, Cape Town is hosting this marquee World Rugby tournament, and this is testament to the Mother City's reputation of hosting successful events. We are opening up two of Cape Town's iconic stadiums to be the battleground for these titans of global women's rugby.

'We are extremely proud to be involved with a tournament that is aimed at growing the status of the women's game, while also providing these skilled athletes with a platform to showcase their talent. I would like to urge our residents and visitors to show support to the teams by purchasing a ticket for as little as R35,' said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

Round 2 of the games will take place in October with Wales facing Italy on 4October at the Athlone Stadium at 4pm and Japan versus Scotland on 5 October. The game will get underway at 2 pm.

South Africa will face Australia on 5 October at Athlone Stadium at 5pm.

Round 3 of the games will see Wales clash with Japan on 11 October at the Athlone Stadium at 4 pm.

South Africa will go against Italy at Athlone on 12 October at 2pm, followed by Australia versus Scotland on the same day at 5pm. The match will be played at Athlone Stadium.

A total of nine matches will be played between 27 September and 12 October 2024.

Tickets for the matches are available at Ticketmaster.