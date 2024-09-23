South Africa: Maile to Visit Cemetery View Informal Settlement

Gauteng's Acting MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile is this morning expected to visit Cemetery View informal settlement following a fire that destroyed shacks in Pretoria East.

"MEC Maile will use the visit to outline government's interventions to assist those affected. More than 2000 shacks were engulfed by the fire. MEC Maile is undertaking this important visit to ensure the safety, security and comfort of those affected by this unfortunate situation," said the Gauteng Provincial government on Monday.

The MEC will be joined by the City of Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, councillor Ofentse Madzebatela.

This as the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to multiple shacks on fire in Woodlake Street in Pretorious Park on the morning of 21 September 2024.

"The multiple-shack fire was reported to the City of Tshwane Emergency Call Centre at about 04:07 am. The centre immediately dispatched multiple firefighting resources from Silverton Fire Station, Hazelwood Fire Station, Central Fire Station, Mamelodi Fire Station, Centurion Fire Station and Heuweloord Fire Station to the scene. These included two fire trucks, an industrial pumper, a mobile command unit, two rapid intervention units, a water carrier and a district commander's unit," said the city's Emergency Services Department in a statement.

The City said that upon arrival firefighters reported that a large area in the informal settlement was on fire with multiple shacks well alight and many people standing outside.

Firefighters then started with firefighting operations and initiated evacuation procedures and the fire was extinguished at 5am.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About 814 shacks burned down and about 2600 people were affected by the fire.

"One male patient was treated on-site and transported to Steve Biko Academic Hospital for critical burn injuries. Another female patient with a critical medical condition was also treated on-site and transported to Mamelodi Hospital. A third patient sadly suffered fatal burn injuries. Gauteng Provincial Government Emergency Medical Services are managing all emergencies pertaining to patients in this regard," said the city.

The cause of the fire had not been determined.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the scene is a declared as a hot zone and a crime scene."

The city urged residents to be cautious and to extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher and to never overload electrical plugs, among others.