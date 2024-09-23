Zimbabwe: 33 000 Mozambicans in Zimbabwe to Cast Diaspora Vote to Choose President Nyusi's Successor

An estimated 33 000 Mozambicans are expected to participate in upcoming harmonised elections as the oceanic State continues to embrace the diaspora vote.

The former Portuguese colony goes to the ballot October 9, 2024, to elect President Filipe Nyusi's successor and 250 Members of Parliament.

Speaking during a rally held in Chegutu at the weekend to raise awareness of the impending plebiscites and mobilise support for Frelimo's presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo (47), chairman of Frelimo in Zimbabwe, Araujo Tonas Mafure said Mozambique and Zimbabwe share a deep revolutionary history and must be one another's keeper.

"We share a history of revolutionary struggles, and out of these struggles the independence of both nations were born in 1975 when Mozambique got its independence while Zimbabwe attained its own in 1980," Mafure said.

"We are not neighbours as Mozambique and Zimbabwe, but we are brothers and sisters," he said, adding that when Zimbabwe got liberated hordes of Mozambicans flocked here in search of better livelihoods.

"Mozambicans resident in Zimbabwe owe Zanu PF and must vote Frelimo which worked closely with this country's leaders to wage the liberation war," Mafure said, before going down memory lane recounting the revolutionary exploits of the late iconic Joachim Chissano, who perished in a plane crash in 1986, among other war heroes.

Addressing the same gathering at Chegutu Hall, Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said Zanu PF, just like Frelimo, emancipated womenfolk who were previously marginalised, regarded as minors, and therefore unable to decide on socio-economic and politics activities.

"Women were regarded as minors but because of Zanu PF and Frelimo which stood up to challenge the inequalities whereby women were treated as minors, now women can exercise their constitutional right to vote because of the gallant sacrifices of our heroes and heroines," said Mliswa-Chikoka.

The historical ties that exist between the two neighbouring nations are solid and youths must guard jealously that legacy, she said.

"Zimbabwe and Mozambique can never be separated because of that bond, and that bond cannot be broken. There are counter-revolutionaries in our midst and youths should be vigilant to guard against those who want to reverse the gains of our liberation struggles. Vote wisely, vote Chapo and Frelimo."

Tapiwa Masenda, Zanu PF provincial youth leader, reiterated the need for young people to defend independence and sovereignty by voting for the incumbent government in the upcoming Mozambican polls.

He warned the emergence of neo-imperialists working in cahoots with opposition movements in a bid to regain control of the levers of power, means of production and natural resources.

He said the time for opposition political formations in Africa such as Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) was nigh.

"In Zimbabwe, we nolonger have any opposition to speak about. They are currently without a leader following his resignation. Next, the party will be unrecognisable, it will be without a name due to its various factions," said Masenda, before appealing to Mozambicans to usher Chapo into State House.

More than 17 million registered voters will elect Mozambique's new president and 250 MPs in the watershed polls.

Chapo faces a huge challenge from independent candidate Venancio Mondlane. Two dark horses namely Ossufo Momade of the former rebel RENAMO party and Lutero Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) are also in contention for the presidency.

In the election aftermath, the ultimate victor will have to deal with the protracted insurgency in the oil- and gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, and endemic corruption in the usually conservative society.