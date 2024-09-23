Malawians On Social Media Challenge Mutharika to Provide Evidence of Vote Rigging

Some Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to ask former president Peter Mutharika provide details on his allegations on Saturday that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wants to rig next year's presidential election.

Addressing a political rally at Katoto ground in Mzuzu on Saturday, Mutharika warned President Dr. Chakwera to put to stop what he describes as a clandestine operation of rigging next year's election through the National Registration Bureau.

He alleged that Chakwera and the MCP are running a clandestine operation to influence the outcome on next year's election.

Mutharika demanded the stop of the alleged plot arguing that in a democratic country like Malawi it is important to let the will of people triumph during the said elections.

The former president has further called on Chakwera to make the central region open for all political parties to campaign freely and also to put to stop violence towards members of other political parties being perpetrated by members of his ruling MCP.

Mutharika preached peace within the DPP saying people need to put aside their personal differences and work together to rebuild the party and the country.

He said sometimes there is a lot of childish behavior among members of the party a thing he said needs to be put to a stop.

But some people have taken up on social media platforms to criticize Mutharika of politicking on sensitive issues.

They said Mutharika has failed to prove his allegations that Chakwera and his MCP want to rig the elections, saying the best would be for Mutharika through his party report the matter to the Malawi Electoral Commission which has DPP commissioners.