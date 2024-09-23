Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Taye Meets His South Sudanese Counterpart

Addis Ababa — Minister of Foreign Affairs Taye Atske Selassie held talks with his South Sudanese counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc on the margins of the 79th UNGA in New York.

The two sides discussed Issues of mutual importance, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They exchanged views on their common stance to hold a unified position on fair and equitable utilization of water resources on the Nile.

Foreign Minister Taye congratulated South Sudan for ratifying the Nile River Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA).

He elaborated that this is a historic decision displaying the desire of the People of South Sudan to ensure equitable and reasonable utilization of the Nile River.

Both officials agreed to stand together in the implementation of the CFA.

Ethiopia welcomes the second Nile Summit that Uganda is hosting in mid-October 2024, to mark the historic milestone of the entry into force of the CFA and the establishment of the Nile River Basin Commission which has become a reality because South Sudan deposited its instrument of ratification of the CFA with the AUC.