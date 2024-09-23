South Africa: With Actors Like These, the South African S*** Show Is the Greatest Show On Earth

Simelane, Cabanac, Montana, Molefe, Shivambu! Need I say more?

There are just not many shows left that can take HR drama and turn it into highly entertaining art. However, I must admit that as each of the new workplace storylines kicked off in the last month of the South African S*** Show (Sass), I had my doubts about the direction season 31 seemed to be taking.

Minor show characters that I had never paid attention to before took centre stage, the Simelanes and the Cabanacs suddenly got speaking roles as they desperately tried to hold on to jobs that they clearly should not have been hired for. Gullible as I usually am, I wondered about the believability of these storylines.

Why would the writers have us believe that a boss on a mission to rid his organisation of its image as Corruption HQ would go and hire a justice minister with a background of corrupt dealings? VBS nogal! Surely, even accounting for lax working hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the government's HR department would do a better job at background checking a justice minister if this were real life? Although I've got...