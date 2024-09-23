South Africa: Countdown to Final Exams for Class of 2024

With just under a month to go to the start of this year's National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, matrics all around the country will put shoulder to wheel in preparation for the final exams of their basic education careers.

The examinations are set to run from 21 October to 27 November 2024, and marking will commence immediately thereafter.

READ | Basic Education ready for 2024 matric examinations

According to the Western Cape Education Department, over the school holiday, matrics across the province will be attending Spring School to revise their work and prepare for the final exams ahead.

"Matric learners will have the opportunity to attend walk-in classes at their school, or a hub with learners from several schools attending," said Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier.

Meanwhile, the Eden and Central Karoo, and West Coast education districts will also host residential camps for some of their learners.

The department is appealing to the public to support Grade 12s, as the countdown to the exams is a stressful period for the learners and they need to be given the best possible opportunity to achieve their goals without any added anxiety.

"I encourage any matric learner who feels overwhelmed to reach out to their teachers and school for support. Help is available, and we will do everything we can to support you.

"This will also be an anxious time for our matric teachers, who have supported our learners throughout the year," said Maynier.

He also took the time thank the educators for the many hours they have put into preparing matric learners for the final stretch.

"To our matrics, you have made it this far, and worked so hard to prepare for this moment, so this is the time to make your efforts count. We can't wait to see what the #ClassOf2024 will achieve."

Maynier expressed his appreciation for the tutors' willingness and schools to host these vital revision classes over the holiday period.

"We have also collated a variety of eLearning resources specifically for our matrics on our ePortal, including video lessons, past papers, study tips and revision notes."

The MEC is encouraging learners to make use of these resources, which can be found on https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/matric-support.