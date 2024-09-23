South Africa: Government Prioritises Providing Shelter for Stranded Motorists in Anticipation of More Snow

In light of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast of severe snow and wet conditions across the country, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has directed the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) to coordinate readiness and response efforts with the relevant stakeholders.

The severe weather has resulted in extreme cold nationwide, especially in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, prompting a robust multisectoral response.

According to CoGTA, the focus will be on humanitarian relief, with shelter being provided for those stranded, coordinated by the Department of Social Development.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will lead rescue operations, while the Department of Transport will focus on road clearance.

"Our current priority is saving lives by providing necessities and ensuring the safety of those trapped.

"We understand families may have travel plans, but we strongly advise against travelling during these conditions. We urge everyone to cooperate with us, as cooperation can help save lives," Hlabisa said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said although thousands of motorists and truck drivers have been freed on the N3 highway, others are still trapped.

Hlabisa's Office said all affected provinces have activated their disaster response structures.

This was confirmed during a national coordination meeting with Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs), which provided updated reports to pinpoint areas that need urgent intervention.

According to the department, disaster teams are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of those caught in these conditions.

The SAWS has since issued a Level 8 warning for additional disruptive snow in several areas, including Alfred Duma (Ladysmith), Dr N. Dlamini-Zuma (Underberg), Greater Kokstad, and others.

"This warning signifies potentially life-threatening weather that could impact people, animals, and infrastructure," the department said.

In addition, windy conditions, rain and heavy snowfall have disrupted essential services such as water and electricity.

"Government teams are actively working to restore these services to safeguard lives. KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State continue to experience heavy rains, raising concerns about localised flooding that could affect pedestrians and drivers," the department said.

Hlabisa urged the public to exercise caution as disaster teams are continuing to provide emergency assistance.

While these teams are dedicated to supporting and rescuing those in need, the department said vigilance is paramount.

"The public is advised to stay alert and heed warnings from the SAWS, disaster management teams and law enforcement agencies," the Minister said.

In addition, various communication channels will be utilised to keep everyone informed and safe.

For emergencies, contact your local municipal disaster management center, the nearest police station, or national emergency numbers 112, 10177, or 107.