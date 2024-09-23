Uganda: Upl - Kitara FC Unveil Two New Players

Umar Lutalo and Rogers Mugisha will start a new chapter in their football careers with Kitara FC after putting pen to paper on season long agreement.

The two attacking players were unveiled officially by Kitara FC deputy chief executive officer, Timothy Kato Adyeri at the club offices in Hoima City.

For Lutalo, the deal sets the platform and chance to win more silverware after clinching his first league title in 2023/24 with SC Villa.

The left footed attacker spent three seasons with SC Villa where he played 54 matches and scored 10 goals.

"At Kitara, Lutalo brings quality, character and competition which will be valuable going into the current season, he has played for the national team both the Hippos (U-20) and the senior team, he can play as a left back, left wing and as an offensive midfielder" said Timothy Kato the deputy club CEO.

Youthful forward Rogers Mugisha has also been added from Danish first division side AC Horsens.

Mugisha has previously played in the Uganda Premier league for UPDF FC.

Prior to his move to Denmark, the forward featured for Kenyan Giants Gor Mahia FC under former Uganda Cranes coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Mugisha has played for the Uganda U-17 and U-20 national teams and was named in the team of the tournament of U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2023.

Brian Ssenyondo the Kitara FC head coach believes the youngsters are quality additions who will make a good impact on the squad.

"Lutalo is a winner, we know that he was one of the best players at his former club last season so we are excited because he brings character plus quality. For Mugisha is young, ambitious and we are confident these two will give us depth and options going forward," Ssenyondo said.

According to the coach, the pair is training with their new teammates and could make their first appearance in the Kitara colors in any of the team's upcoming fixtures.

Kitara will be playing KCCA FC on Friday in the match day three of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.