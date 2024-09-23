South Africa: General Secretary Closing Remarks At the Cosatu, SACP Political School

document

COSATU is encouraged by the holding of this long-awaited Joint Political School by COSATU and the SACP where we had thought-provoking presentations, and robust debate amongst leadership and members. We are deeply disappointed that the Secretary General of the ANC, did not attend, and that the ANC did not take-up the 10 seats allocated to it. Only one member of the ANC attended - and we thank comrade Fébé (Potgieter-Gqubule) for staying through all three days and participating actively.

Our deliberations, which focused on the current conditions facing the motive forces, made it clear that we need to properly conceptualise the GNU in the context of the outcomes of elections and current challenges facing workers and the poor. We also need a proper analysis of what we refer to as a "developmental state" and must actively fight for a developmental macroeconomic framework in the context of our current neoliberal trajectory.

Comrades have stressed that we must not use the forum to only lament, but that we have to find a way forward to advance the interests of the working class. Our discussions reaffirmed the need for us to work together and work on the ground, engaging and mobilising our members on joint programs and joint campaigns to build the left axis. Areas that we will work on together include:

Building our structures;

The reconfiguration of the Alliance;

Developing our key demands towards the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement and the 2025 'Peoples' budget';

Defending the NHI;

Mobilising communities and workers around the BELA Act and defending teachers' jobs, with over 2400 teachers at risk of losing jobs in the Western Cape;

Prioritising adaptation to severe climatic changes to prevent the devastating impact that it has on our communities and workplaces;

strengthening our local government capacity through supporting municipal workers and popularising community sustainability through the social and solidarity economy;

Continuing to raise the flag of international solidarity.

We have emerged with a concrete program of action, and we need to act urgently and decisively to defeat neo-liberal policies, austerity budgets and the current attack on workers hard-won rights in labour law. We need to regain the confidence of the masses, to ensure that we drive the National Democratic Revolution.

We must pursue these actions with vigour and conviction - united and strong - to a working-class victory in our revolution.

Amandla!