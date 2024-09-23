Kenya: Sharks Prove a Force to Reckon in Dandora, As Kcb Continue Strong Start Under 'Pato'

Nairobi — Kariobangi Sharks continued with their imperious start to the 2023-24 FKF Premier League season with a brilliantly worked 3-0 victory over Murang'a Seal, further cementing their dominance whenever they play at the Dandora Stadium.

Sharks scored three goals for a second consecutive weekend, coming in after their thrilling comeback win over Tusker FC last weekend when they came from two goals down to win 3-2.

With their tiki-taka swift passing style, Sharks have not only mastered the art of playing at the Dandora turf, but also brought in a solid home-feel at the stadium.

Free entrance means that more fans from their Kariobangi hood and its environs bring in the noise and support to give them maximum home ground advantage.

Sharks have now accumulated seven points in three matches from two wins and a draw, and are on same points with early leaders KCB, with whom they played to a 0-0 draw in the season opener at the Police Sacco Stadium.

Bankers shining under new coach

The bankers have similarly had a good start to the season under new coach Patrick Odhiambo, and after their opening day draw with Sharks, have also gone on to pick back to back wins.

They won 2-0 away to Murang'a Seal after the international break and over the weekend thrashed Posta Rangers 3-0 in Thika. Three clean sheets in a row and an unbeaten start is exactly the start coach Odhiambo needed for the bankers.

KCB has never won a top flight title. Their best ever finish in the league was second spot behind Tusker in the 2020-21 season, while they reached the final of the FKF Cup last season.

With the positive start, coach Odhiambo can beam with confidence that his side is on a good start.

At the same time, AFC Leopards' journey towards quenching a 26-year thirst for the FKF Premier League title continues, as they picked their second win of the season with a late victory over Bidco United.

After last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Posta, Ingwe needed a win to keep their pace at par with the leaders and when it seemed they were headed for a split of points, new signing Sydney Lokale gave them a massive win towards stoppage time.

Leopards' quest for FKF PL title gathers pace

Leopards now have six points from three games, and coach Thomas Trucha believes they are on a good track and the positive start will build them momentum heading into the rest of the campaign.

They are on same points with new boys Mara Sugar, who have also picked up two wins after this weekend's 1-0 win at home against Nairobi City Stars. Under coach George Midenyo, Mara are looking a fine print of Premier League material.

Meanwhile in other matches played over the weekend, Tusker FC's interim coach Charles Okere's rocky start to his tenure continued, as they once again, for the second weekend running, gave up a 2-0 lead.

Against Sharks last weekend, they lost 3-2 with a last minute goal and against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, drew 2-2. They had started perfectly, Ryan Ogam scoring a double, but poor decision making in defense saw them drop the lead.

It is a massive concern for coach Okere, who is out to stamp his authority and earn the job on full basis. With a team of high pressure demands like Tusker, the tactician now has his work cut out, to put his house in order before the season roars on further.

FKF Premier League weekend results:

Posta Rangers 0-3 KCB, Bidco United 0-1 AFC Leopards, Mara Sugar 1-0 Nairobi City Stars, Tusker FC 2-2 Kakamega Homeboyz, Ulinzi Stars 2-2 Shabana FC, Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 Murang'a Seal, Sofapaka 1-1 Mathare United.