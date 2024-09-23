Uganda: Socialite Don Nasser Jailed Over Defilement, Human Trafficking

Mr Nduhukire, who has been on the run for several months, was over the weekend arrested from Kenya and repatriated to answer for his alleged crimes.

Buganda Road Magistrates Court has remanded to Luzira Prison socialite Don Nasser, real name Nasser Nduhukire, over human trafficking and defilement.

On Monday, he was arraigned before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and two charges of aggravated trafficking of a minor for sexual exploitation and defilement were read against him.

The prosecution told the ccourt that in May, Mr Nduhukire, together with others still at large, used his influence to entice young girls, especially students, into sexual exploitation, drug abuse and pornography.

He is accused of transporting a 16-year-old girl from Tagore Apartments along Acacia Avenue in Kampala and harbouring her at his residence in Kito Zone in Kira Division for four days between May 23 and 27 this year.

Mr Nduhukire denied the charges.

State prosecutor Ivan Kyazze told court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

The socialite's co-accused and personal assistant, Promise Ateete, 19, was the first person to be charged in this case but later released on bail.

However, on Monday, Ateete's bail was cancelled after the amendment of charge sheet.

Chief Magistrate Kayizzi remanded the duo to Luzira until October 8 when they return for mention of the case.

The socialite has been wanted since May when a report was made to police that he had together with colleagues had drugged a police officer's daughter and later defiled her.

It was also reported that there are other victims of the suspect.

Don Nasser's tribulations mirror those of other so-called socialites, many of whom live large and paint the city red before their ignominious fall.

Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White, faced attempted murder charges and wilted out of the public eye from the high horse of meeting the President to the current situation where few seem to care if he is alive or not.

Gun-toting Charles Olimi, known as Sipapa, looked like the laws of the land were written on his palm to play with until he and his wife Shamila Nakiyemba were charged with 13 counts of aggravated robbery and money laundering.