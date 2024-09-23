Egypt, Uganda Discuss Prospects of Bilateral Coop.

23 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty discussed with his Ugandan counterpart Jeji Odongo Sunday prospects of bilateral cooperation between Cairo and Kampala, and the importance of working to strengthen cooperation ties between the two sides.

The meeting came on the sidelines of Abdelatty's participation in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting comes in light of the historic relations binding the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, and addressed the successive developments witnessed by the region and their repercussions on the stability of the African continent.

Abdelatty was keen to highlight Egypt's vision on the foundations of sound cooperation between the Nile Basin countries, and stressed the importance of developing a common vision that takes into account the concerns of all countries.

