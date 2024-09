Foreign, Emigration and Expatriates Affairs Minister Badr Abdelatty had a meeting with his Angolan counterpart Téte António on the fringe of the meetings of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sunday.

During the meeting, Abdelatty congratulated the Angolan diplomat on Angola's chairmanship of the African Union in 2025, according to a statement by Ministry Spokesman Tamim Khallaf on his official X account.

MENA