Mozambique: Malawi, Mozambique Set to Roll Out Trade and Security Facilitation Projects

The Malawi and Mozambique government's are set to roll out the two new projects that are aimed at promoting trade and security among the two countries.

Speaking in a media interview in Blantyre on Friday on the sidelines of the technical working group discussions, spokesperson for the department of immigration and citizenship Wellington Chiponde said the discussions are at the advanced stage for the two countries to roll out the projects implementation.

Chiponde said the technical working group is currently working on the legal frameworks on terms and conditions to ensure the smooth implementation of the two projects.

The spokesperson said the border management information system and border pass system projects will be rolled out through the Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity.

Chiponde explained that the two new projects seek to streamline and optimize border management, enhancing national security and ensuring that all those entering and exiting the country follow immigration formalities.

" We aim to meet our aspirations and challenge ourselves to reduce trade costs for those doing trade between Malawi and neighbouring countries. So our main goal is reduce trade costs and commitment to ending illegal immigration into the two countries," he explained

According to Chiponde, the idea behind the two projects came about after noting the escalating smuggling malpractices or illegal trade as well as insecurity in the two countries due to illegal immigrants.

" The absence of these projects has made it difficult to smoothly facilitate trade and increase trade volumes as well as security among the two countries. The countries have recorded poor economic growth due to illegal trade and security," he said

In her contribution, the chief of party for the international organization for immigrants(IOM) Nomagugu Hanyana Ncube said the projects will facilitate the ease of doing business for the cross order traders and propel the economic development of the two countries.

She observed that due to challenges of trade barriers, traders opted to use illegal channels.

The Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity projects are being are being facilitated by the international organization for immigrants (IOM) through financial support from the World Bank.