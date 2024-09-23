Malawi: Ntcheu Bwanje North Households to Access Clean Water From Borehole

It is sigh of relief and celebration for at least 234 households in a remote area of Ntcheu Bwanje North as a borehole is being drilled to enable them access clean water.

The borehole in Group Village Head (GVH) Kasinje in Traditional Authority Ganya has raised high hopes for a new lease of life among subjects.

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko, who is also Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Bwanje North, expressed her commitment to providing clean water to people in the constituency.

Speaking when she inspected the project, Mdooko said many people, especially women and girls faced a number of challenges when accessing water.

"The borehole will address the long-standing water problems people encountered in the area," she said, highlighting long distances, water borne diseases and lack of general hygiene, among others.

Mdooko added some people share water with livestock and some families break up over misunderstandings surrounding water fetching means.

"The borehole will help women and girls reduce the time they spend fetching water. Clean water is life," she said.

GVH Kasinje expressed his gratitude for the borehole, adding it is disgusting to see some community members drawing unclean water from the nearby Liwadzi river.

"We are happy and celebrating this milestone of having a borehole to access clean water in our area," he said.

Elizabeth Stefano was all smiles with the provision of the borehole, saying the lives of the community will definitely change.