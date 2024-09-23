Tanzania: Paving Way - Tanzania's Road Projects As Catalyst for Economic, Social Transformation

THE construction and expansion of rural and urban road networks are emerging as crucial elements in Tanzania's journey toward sustainable development.

These road works serve as vital arteries of progress, driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for millions.

For decades, rural communities in Tanzania have struggled with isolation due to inadequate road infrastructure.

Many areas were accessible only on foot or through rudimentary means of transport, which limited economic opportunities and access to essential services.

However, recent developments are changing this narrative. In collaboration with various stakeholders, the government has launched ambitious road construction projects aimed at linking remote villages to major towns and cities.

According to recent statistics from the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), the district road network has grown from 108,946 kilometres to 144,429 kilometres over the past three years--a 32.6 per cent increase.

This expansion surpasses the CCM Election Manifesto (2020-2025) target of 143,881 kilometres by 2025, as reported by TARURA to the media.

During a meeting organised by the Office of Treasury Registrar (OTR) in Dar es Salaam, TARURA's Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Victor Seff, credited these achievements to increased government funding for road construction and maintenance.

The government has tripled TARURA's budget from an average of 275bn/-over the past four years to 850 bn/-.

Engineer Seff also highlighted that, as of June 2023, weather-resistant road networks in the districts had reached 42,059 kilometres, exceeding the manifesto's target of 35,000 kilometres.

"As of June, this year, the tarmac road network in the districts had reached 3,337 kilometres, surpassing the manifesto's goal of expanding tarmac roads from 2,025 to 3,100 kilometres by 2025," he noted.

Significant infrastructure projects have already been completed, including the construction of 58.5 kilometres of tarmac roads in Mtumba, the 140-metre Berega Bridge in Kilosa District, a 12.5-kilometre tarmac road in Kibaha, and a 5.1-kilometre tarmac road in Dodoma's industrial area.

Several ongoing projects are being implemented through donor programmes, such as the Agriconnect project under the European Union and the Roads to Inclusion and Socio-Economic Opportunities (RISE) project funded by the World Bank.

The Agriconnect project, coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to improve infrastructure in regions focused on tea, coffee, vegetables and fruit production.

In Phase I, the project cost 39.8bn/- and resulted in the construction of 87.6 kilometres across various districts, including Kilolo (18.3 km), Mufindi (30.3 km), Mbeya DC (26.8 km) and Rungwe DC (12.2 km).

Phase II, costing 37.2 billion TZS, added another 49.12 kilometres in Kilolo DC (1.1 km), Wangingombe (19.25 km), Mbozi DC (11.01 km), Busokelo DC (6.41 km) and Rungwe DC (11.35 km).

Increased road connectivity has empowered communities by providing essential infrastructure for local business development and improved living standards. District roads have spurred economic growth by enhancing market access, allowing farmers and local businesses to transport goods more efficiently, thereby reducing costs and expanding their market reach.

Additionally, road construction projects have generated numerous jobs, contributing to local economies and enhancing the quality of life in rural areas.

Regarding the RISE project under the World Bank, Engineer Seff reported an estimated cost of 822bn/-, with 705bn/- funded as a soft loan from the World Bank and 117.5 billion TZS from the government.

"The project will construct 535 kilometres of tarmac road, with 400 kilometres to be built by TARURA and 175 kilometres by the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS)," he explained.

Concerning the construction of the bridge and the development of the River Msimbazi basin project, Engineer Seff noted that the initiative aims to address flooding issues.

He stated that 98 per cent of those affected by the flooding have been compensated and relocated, and the procurement of a contractor for the bridge and supervising engineer is expected to be completed by November this year.

Another significant initiative, the Tanzania Cities Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (Tactic) project, has been launched in 12 cities across the country.

The first phase involves road and drainage construction, with contracts signed in September 2023 and work commencing in November 2023. The project is expected to take 15 months to complete.

TARURA is also implementing the manifesto's directive to explore appropriate technologies for the construction of urban and rural roads, aiming to use locally available materials to reduce costs.

According to Engineer Seff, utilising locally sourced construction materials, such as stones, can lower costs by over 50 per cent. "We are also testing various technologies to use local soil instead of transporting materials from far away, thus conserving the environment," he added.

So far, using ECOROADS technology, one kilometre has been constructed in Dodoma City and 6.9 kilometres in Chamwino District, both completed. In Mufindi District, 10 kilometres have been built and 32 kilometres have been constructed in Rufiji District.

The manifesto also calls for the involvement of community groups in the maintenance of roads and bridges to create local employment, increase project ownership and reduce costs.

Engineer Seff reported that TARURA began engaging community groups as early as 2018 and as of June this year, had signed contracts with 217 groups, including 187 women, 24 youths and 6 elders.

The transformation of the rural and urban road network is redefining Tanzania's sustainable development trajectory.

This ambitious initiative, led by the government and supported by various stakeholders, is not just about building roads; it is about igniting economic growth and improving the quality of life for all citizens.