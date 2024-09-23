Tanzania: Milestone As Continental Food Initiative Launched in Dar

SMALLHOLDER farmers frequently face a multitude of challenges that significantly hinder their productivity and livelihoods.

One of the primary issues is low crop yields, which can be attributed to inadequate farming methods, limited resources and insufficient inputs.

Many farmers still rely on traditional methods that do not incorporate advancements in agricultural science, leading to inefficient cultivation and lower output.

During the official launch of the Africa Food Initiative programme, Abdullah Mwinyi, a lawmaker from Mahonda Constituency, emphasised that this initiative aims to drive transformative change in agriculture across the continent.

Africa Food Tanzania has introduced a groundbreaking program called the "Africa Food Initiative" in Dar es Salaam on September 20, 2024.

This initiative marks a significant step toward agricultural transformation, bringing hope to Tanzanian smallholder farmers.

"The program is designed to empower local communities, foster innovation and promote sustainable practices with a focus on organic farming and climate resilience," said Honourable Mwinyi, adding: "It positions Tanzania as a leader in Africa's agricultural future,"

He stressed that this initiative is not merely a project but a movement to unlock the vast potential of Africa's agricultural sector, particularly in Tanzania. The goal is to empower farmers, entrepreneurs and communities to contribute to a self-sufficient and prosperous agricultural economy.

"The aim is to reduce food imports and waste, positioning Tanzania and Africa as global leaders in sustainable agriculture while ensuring food security and preserving cultural and environmental heritage," added Herment Mrema, a director at Africa Food Tanzania.

Mrema noted that many smallholder farmers lack modern skills and resources for productive farming. The Africa Food Initiative seeks to empower these farmers, enhance productivity, reduce imports and minimise waste through sustainable innovations and improved market access.

He emphasised that the initiative will significantly improve farming methods, crop yields and earnings, ultimately boosting Tanzania's agricultural production and foreign exchange earnings.

Godwin Nyelo, Executive Secretary of Africa Food Tanzania, stated that empowering local advisory boards and teams is a vital component of the initiative's mission.

"These teams will receive the tools, knowledge and support needed to effect change. Through leadership training and community engagement, Africa Food aims to foster innovation and leadership that will drive Africa's agricultural revival," he said.

Nyelo highlighted the importance of collaboration for success, noting that the initiative is building a dynamic network of partnerships across Africa to share knowledge and resources. So far, the Africa Food Initiative has been launched in 11 African countries, with more on the way.

He also explained that value chain development is crucial for productivity. Africa Food Tanzania aims to empower stakeholders in agricultural, service and industrial sectors to produce, process and market value-added products for the benefit of producers.

This approach addresses challenges like low productivity and poor market access, creating sustainable income streams for smallholder farmers and entrepreneurs.

Nyelo pointed out that fostering innovation among smallholder farmers is essential. Africa Food Tanzania promotes a culture of creativity to address local agricultural challenges. Building strategic partnerships with various stakeholders, including local businesses, government entities, NGOs, and farmer cooperatives, is also a priority.

"These partnerships are the foundation of the initiative's goals, creating a support network that extends its reach across the continent," he stated. The strategic plan for Africa Food Tanzania aligns with national agricultural policy, ensuring the initiative supports Tanzania's long-term agricultural transformation goals.

Africa Food Tanzania invites all stakeholders to collaborate in building a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector, setting a global example of innovation and environmental stewardship.