Malawi: Exercise Prudent Leadership, Govt Tells Demotivated Mayors

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika, has reiterated that corruption and ineffective leadership are some of the major vices retarding the growth of urban councils in Malawi.

Chomanika has since urged newly elected mayors and deputy mayors to rise above these vices and exercise prudent leadership that brings holistic growth to urban councils, thereby satisfying residents.

The deputy minister made the sentiments Friday in Salima during an orientation workshop for newly elected mayors and deputy mayors of city, municipal and town councils, which chief executive officers (CEOs) also attended.

Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA)--an umbrella body of all local government authorities--organized the workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture, with support from First Capital Bank and Innobuild, among other partners and financers.

Although Section 11 of the Local Government Act only prescribes roles of CEOs, Chomanika reiterated that mayors "have the totality to what extent are they having oversight" on councils management to deliver quality services.

"We, therefore, expect good leadership from them to ensure that our cities grow. We want growth in all dimensions of what makes a city, including improved infrastructure, provision of utilities and service delivery.

"Are the residents satisfied? Mayors, councilors and CEOs must play their roles properly by committing themselves to service delivery. Otherwise cities would die".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Chomanika noted that some inefficiencies in local government authorities get exacerbated by what he termed "a lack of full decentralization" which, he assured, government is addressing.

During the orientation meeting, the mayors and deputy mayors also raised their perennial problem of poor conditions of service, including low honorarium and gratuity and lack of vehicles and other incentives, which they said demotivate them to work towards satisfying the high expectations of the people.

In his response, Chomanika said the government is concerned and committed to "do something" to improve the situation.

"That is why orientations like these are very important, for they are a point of reflection on who is doing what. If all of us, including the ministry and relevant departments, do our jobs properly, we would be happy and make our cities flourish," he said.

MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Zeru Mkandawire, said the government, while having high expectations for mayors, must create a conducive environment for urban councils and other local authorities to thrive by, among others, not interfering with their enforcement of bylaws.

"Councils have power and authority to enact and enforce duly enacted bylaws.

"Enforcement of bylaws leads to effective service delivery and improved development outcomes in councils".

Mzuzu City Mayor Brian Nyasulu and Blantyre City Deputy Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman, commended the orientation workshop, describing it as an eye opener.

Other financers of the orientation meeting included: Real Print and Perfect Property Solutions.