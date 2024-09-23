Namibia: Procurement Board Engages Nampol to Strengthen Public Procurement Service Delivery

23 September 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

To enhance public procurement service delivery through continuous stakeholder engagement, the management of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia (CPBN) recently met with the Inspector General of the Namibian Police (NAMPOL), Lt Joseph Shikongo, and his management team in Windhoek

The primary objective of the visit was to exchange knowledge and foster a long-term strategic partnership between CPBN and NAMPOL. Discussions focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in key areas, assisting bidders with the certification of bidding documents, and preventing criminal activities in the procurement process.

During the meeting, Inspector General Shikongo shared his leadership insights, emphasizing the importance of building strong teams, fostering unity among team members, and empowering individuals. He also highlighted the role of leadership in driving the successful implementation of projects, drawing from NAMPOL's experience in successfully executing its capital projects across the country.

The Inspector General pledged NAMPOL's full support and collaboration with CPBN, reaffirming their shared commitment to improving public procurement processes in Namibia.

