Eritrea: Sign Language Training for Women in Asmara

Asmara, 23 September 2024 - The National Association of Hearing Impaired has successfully completed a three-month sign language training program for 20 women employees from various institutions.

Ms. MerhawitTareke, the trainer, noted that the participants included seven members of the Central Region Police Force, 11 from the Regional Court, and two from Hidri Corporation. The training aimed to facilitate smoother communication for individuals with hearing impairments in their daily interactions.

Mr. Woldemicael Si'ele, Chairman of the Association, highlighted that similar training programs have been regularly organized for staff from various institutions. He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with partners to further these efforts.

During the event, the regional committee responsible for translating sign language presented its activity report, followed by an in-depth discussion among participants.

Established in 1998, the National Association of the Hearing Impaired now has over 40,000 members nationwide.