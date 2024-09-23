Liberia: Senator Mcgill, Commerce Minister Modad Accuse Each Other of Illegal Wealth Acquisition

Monrovia — Senator Nathaniel F. McGill of Margibi County has raised serious accusations against Liberia's Minister of Commerce, Amin Modad, alleging illegal wealth acquisition during Modad's brief tenure in office.

Senator McGill, a former Minister of State under ex-president George Weah, claims that Modad abused his position for personal gain and is calling for a formal investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

In a statement, Senator McGill disclosed that he will on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, present a communication to the Senate Plenary, urging immediate action.

"On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, we will submit a formal communication to the Senate Plenary, urging the LACC to launch an immediate investigation into allegations of fraud, abuse of power, and corruption involving the Minister of Commerce," Senator McGill declared.

He accused Modad of failing to settle a $400,000 debt while serving as a board member of the former First International Bank (now SIB), which McGill claims contributed to the bank's bankruptcy.

Furthermore, he raised questions about Modad's acquisition of a luxury yacht, which McGill compared in cost to the yacht once owned by former President William Tubman.

The Margibi County Senator also noted that the Liberia Revenue Authority's (LRA) illegally purchased a vehicle for Modad, arguing that the LRA, as a revenue collection agency, has no mandate to buy vehicles for government officials.

In response, Minister Modad issued a strongly worded statement refuting the accusations and shifting focus onto McGill's own controversial past, including his placement on a U.S. sanctions list for alleged corruption and human rights abuses.

"I saw Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill's post. It's sad," Minister Modad responded. "Search both our names and see who is on sanctions and has dirt on their integrity. His name is linked to everything wrong with the last administration--from corruption and human rights issues to poor governance and ineptitude."

Minister Modad, however, denied any personal wrongdoing, emphasizing that the vehicle in question was purchased for the Ministry of Commerce, with payments made directly to the vendor and no funds passing through his ministry or personal accounts.

"The vehicle was not custom-made and was certainly not purchased for $150,000 as has been falsely claimed. I've been using my personal vehicles, including an S-Class Mercedes, since I took office eight months ago, and I cover the costs of fuel and my driver's salary myself," Minister Modad added.

"I was amongst the first Ministers to declare my assets on April 11, detailing assets exceeding $15 million and a net worth of over $8 million. My declaration included a boat--not to be confused with a 'yacht'. By the grace of God, I have been successful even before entering government and I have owned multiple boats in Liberia since 2010," he added.

"My integrity is intact and my commitment is unwavering. I was a successful businessman for more than 25 years. Public records are there that I've owned boats, a beautiful home, and luxury cars for decades, before becoming a Minister. My assets, as declared on April 11, 2024 include a boat (not a yacht as being deceptively propagated)."

Minister Modad noted that the photos being posted portraying the vehicle in question "are in fact photos of former US President Trump's vehicle."

He disclosed that he has his personal vehicle (an S-Class Mercedes) and paid for its fuel and the driver's salary out of pocket for the past eight months since becoming Minister with no burden on the ministry or government.

"I've not acquired any new property since becoming minister than what I declared. For transparency, when I do, because I can afford it and I have nothing to hide, I'll update my assets. I don't need anyone or any business to buy my personal needs or a personal vehicle."

He continued: "Over the last 20 years, I have purposely published and posted on Facebook any new investment and all my projects so that no one would one day accuse me of acquiring them illegally or after assuming public office. As far back as 2014, I posted photos of my boats. I did the same when I began building my home in 2008; the Facebook records are there."

Minister Modad emphasized that he did not fight for a change in the governance of the country, risked his investments, and assumed his current position because of money.

"I did so to ensure that we build a credible government and a vibrant inclusive economy for future generations including mine's."

He pointed out that to demonstrate his commitment to change, in consideration of the conditions of the country, and to support the President's agenda, he was amongst the first ministers to declare his assets, cut his salary by 40% as the President did, adding that, "as the record shows, I have refused all fees and compensation from all boards that I chair or sit on."

He recalled that last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry projected revenue of US$3.8M, but achieved only US$1.9M; but due to the credibility and reforms brought to the Ministry, the amount of US$1.6M was generated within the first 5 months of his leadership.

According to him, the ministry is poised to generate between US$2.5M and US$3M by December this year.

He observed that despite the many factors impacting prices globally and domestically, the ministry managed to ensure that the prices of commodities including rice, petroleum, steel, etc continue to drop.

'We have opened the market ensuring that for the past 8 months, THERE HAS BEEN NO SHORTAGE OF RICE and other commodities on the market! In fact, we are experiencing some problems with the overflow."

Minister Modad disclosed that in addition to the importers inherited, the ministry also granted permission to many Liberians to venture into rice importation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We've also implemented key actions to protect and support local manufacturings with particular interest in seeing Liberians take charge of the economy and be involved in sustainable food production. We've negotiated financing and training opportunities that many Liberian MSMEs, women & youth, and smallholders are now benefiting from."

"I value my integrity and cherish this unique privilege to serve my people. I remain resolute and will not be deterred. We are all accountable for our actions and I'm prepared for any inquiry."

He acknowledged the support of others who continue to remain objective and supportive, despite the false narratives and deceptive posts from few who survive on discord, crisis, and the distress of others; adding that, "some people in our society just enjoy bad news and to see others fall."

Prior to ascending to the post of Minister of Commerce and Industry, Modad served as the Chairman emeritus of the governing Unity Party, owned and operated multiple businesses, including the famous Bella Casa Hotel and Atlantic Food Company, amongst others.

The exchange between Senator McGill and Minister Modad has intensified the political climate in Liberia, with corruption allegations flying in both directions. As the investigation unfolds, the LACC will play a crucial role in determining the truth behind the accusations, which could have significant implications for both political figures.