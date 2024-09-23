Namibia: Political Parties Disregard Lgbtqi+ Rights Ahead of November Elections

Most political parties say they do not support gay rights ahead of the November elections, but do not mind the gay community's vote.

Republican Party (RP) president Henk Mudge (72) says he is surprised to hear that the issue of gay rights does not feature in his party's manifesto.

He promises to look into the issue.

Mudge says his party does not judge homosexual people, but homosexuality is wrong.

"We will love them. Most of the homosexuals I know are beautiful people, they are soft-hearted, they are well-mannered, they are very, very good people, but we cannot condone them. "We will respect them, but we can't condone this. According to the Bible, this is wrong," he says.

He says the country would be making a mistake by legalising same-sex marriage.

"Why don't you keep it private, why do you want to make it open?" Mudge asks.

RESPECTING THE COURTS

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) spokesperson Imms Nashinge has refused to comment.

"We refuse to comment. Go ask Swapo," he says.

Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) spokesperson Moses Shikerete says the party does not support the recognition of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and others (LGBTQI+) community.

"Our stance has been very clear as the SPYL: We are a nation dominated by Christianity and we hold our values in this regard," he said.

"We don't want our children to grow up with questions of who their father or mother is," he says.

Shikerete says the party respects the ruling of the courts and will await the lawmakers' final decision.

"Our call has been for a nationwide consultation to hear what the majority of Namibians are saying about the issue," he says.

'NO GAYS'

Swanu president Evilastus Kaaronda says his party has no gay or lesbian member.

"We don't have anyone who has declared themselves as gay or lesbian in Swanu. We are not yet sure as to the nature of the rights involved here. "Are these reproductive rights, sexual rights, or what type of human rights are these?" Kaaronda asks.

He proposes that professional centres should be established to rehabilitate those who may have certain sexual "disorientations or chromosomal or hormonal misalignments".

"We believe it to be unnatural for anyone to be sexually attracted to people of the same sex," he says.

So far, the RP, Swapo, IPC, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), National Democratic Party (NDP), and the National Empowerment Fighting Corruption (NEFC) are silent on gay rights.

Namibia Democratic Party (NDP) president Martin Lukato says his party regards being gay as a sin.

"We reject it totally, we are not going to legalise such in our society," he says.

However, Lukato says the LGBTQI+ community may vote for his party as it does not discriminate against anyone.

Marginalisation

Human rights activist Linda Baumann yesterday said the absence of LGBTQI+ rights in the manifestos of most political parties is a stark reminder of the persistent marginalisation faced by this community.

"It's disheartening to see political platforms continue to neglect issues that affect the lives and dignity of LGBTQI+ individuals, despite years of advocacy for equality and inclusion," she said.

Baumann said the silence suggests a lack of political will to address critical human rights concerns, and further alienates LGBTQI+ people from participating fully in the country's democratic processes.

She said the lack of representation undermines the LGBTQI+ community's confidence in the political system, reinforcing a sense of exclusion.

"When marginalised groups see no reflection of their struggles or aspirations in the political discourse, it not only erodes trust, but also contributes to a deeper sense of vulnerability," she said.

Baumann said the exclusion of LGBTQI+ issues from political platforms likely discourages voter turnout within the community.

"This can lead to political disengagement, a reduced sense of belonging and even strategic voting for parties that may not fully represent LGBTQI+ rights, but offer some form of progressive policy," she said.

"For true democratic engagement, it is essential that all voices, including those of marginalised communities, are heard and reflected in the political landscape," she said.

Baumann urged political parties to step up and truly embrace the principles of human rights, inclusion, non-discrimination and protection for all citizens.

Independent presidential candidate Ally Angula says Namibia does not have a record of human rights violations.

"The current focus is on economic and health issues, which is why most manifestos prioritise solutions in these areas," she said.

"The pressing issues in Namibia include the inadequate results of the education system, poor water infrastructure and widespread hunger," she says.