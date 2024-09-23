Namibia: Windhoek Gears for Green City Initiatives

The City of Windhoek says it wants to turn the city green, with plans to implement environmental change and ensure long-term sustainability.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Harold Akwenye says the green city vision is supported by five major pillars. These are: community engagement and education; waste management and recycling; adoption of renewable energy; environmental conservation and sustainable urban planning; and green infrastructure.

"This cornerstone prioritises maximising green spaces, developing efficient public transportation networks and promoting the construction of energy-efficient buildings," Akwenye recently told The Namibian.

The key aspect of this pillar involves establishing waste buy-back centres to incentivise residents to embrace waste reduction and encourage responsible recycling practices.

"The plan actively promotes the utilisation of clean energy sources, such as solar power to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and foster a cleaner energy mix for the city."

Akwenye said extensive tree-planting programmes and a commitment to the preservation of natural resources are at the heart of the initiative.

Raising public awareness and fostering resident participation in sustainable practices are crucial aspects for the plan's success, he added.

"The city has established a clear timeline for the initiative, with key milestones set over the next decade."

The first three years will focus on laying the groundwork with essential infrastructure, such as waste management centres and renewable energy installations, he said.

"Years four to six will prioritise the expansion of public engagement programmes and a scaling up of green initiatives."

The last four years will involve continuous evaluation using established performance indicators to refine and strengthen the strategy. These indicators may include reduction in carbon footprint, an increase in green spaces and community participation rates, he said.

The municipality acknowledges that active participation from residents and stakeholders is essential for the success of the initiative, he added.

The municipality will host regular interactive workshops and public forums to create a platform for open dialogue and collaboration, where residents will have the opportunity to provide valuable feedback on green initiatives and officials can share progress updates and solicit input for future endeavours, he said.

In recognition of the importance of existing expertise and empowering future generations, the municipality will forge strategic alliances with educational institutions and non-governmental organisations, he added.

Seeking partnerships, grants and continuous community engagement will benefit the initiative, which is crucial to overcome potential resistance to change, he said.

City of Windhoek head of corporate communications Lydia Amutenya said the Solid Waste Management division has employed a range of initiatives to tackle Windhoek's waste problem. These initiatives are designed to educate, empower and incentivise responsible waste management practices.

Amutenya said schoolchildren are a key focus, with the division visiting schools to share the importance of waste reduction, recycling and proper waste disposal.

Amutenya emphasised that the 'Catch Them Young' initiative aims to instil responsible waste management habits from a young age, as well as school participation in the annual recycling competition.

"This event challenges pupils across pre-primary, primary and secondary levels to create products and items from recyclable materials. The competition fosters creativity and highlights the potential of waste to become valuable resources," Amutenya said.

The outreach will expand to information sessions at shopping malls, open spaces and city events to provide residents with information on the division's services and the importance of waste management.

Residents have a chance to directly contribute to a cleaner city through the mayoral clean-up campaigns, said Amutenya.

These events will be held on Saturdays throughout the year in different constituencies, with various mayors joining to clean up their neighbourhoods.

According to Amutenya, the municipality, through the Solid Waste Management Division, is leveraging a European Union-funded project to further incentivise recycling.

Two waste buy-back centres are being constructed, both set for completion by next year.

"These centres will buy recyclable materials from residents, creating a financial incentive for responsible waste disposal and reducing litter," Amutenya said.

The project supports the start-up incubator programme, helping small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs in low-income areas turn waste into valuable products like arts, crafts and other useful items.

Amutenya said through fostering innovation in waste management, the programme tackles the challenge of waste disposal, while promoting economic development.

"The multi-pronged approach offers a comprehensive solution to Windhoek's waste problem" she said.

By educating the youth, engaging communities and incentivising recycling, the division is working towards a cleaner, greener city for all, she added.

Environmental activist Liina Nantina said she believes the City of Windhoek's plan will be a success as it offers a chance to experience the newest developments in electric vehicle technology and explore the future of transport with the electric vehicle exhibition.

She said the initiative will help ensure that the municipality's plan for a green city becomes a reality and it will assist in the ongoing fight against climate change."

Nantina said the initiative will also help combat global warming by reducing emissions.

"The City of Windhoek's plan addresses community engagement and environmental advocacy," Nantina added.