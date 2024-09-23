Namibia: Swapo's Shaningwa Dismisses the Namibian As Not My 'Ka Bestie' Amid Energy Discussion

22 September 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has refused to talk to The Namibian because she says it's not her favourite newspaper.

Shaningwa said this yesterday when The Namibian contacted her about Swapo's approach to energy, particularly green hydrogen.

"You know very well that you, The Namibian, you are not my 'ka bestie', you should know that you are not my bestie because whatever I tell you, you write it in your ways. That's why talking to you is like making some disadvantaged moves against my good self," she said.

According to Shaningwa, The Namibian puts her at a disadvantage.

"That is why I don't really offer myself to talk to you because the results will always be in the negative, that is the problem. You are all the same people, you can be nice but when the things go to the editor, things will come with other things that I never say," she said.

The Namibian's editor, Tangeni Amupadhi, yesterday said Shaningwa should not personalise journalism.

"Shaningwa shouldn't personalise our journalism and her role as the administrative head of the ruling party."

According to Amupadhi, The Namibian will continue reaching out to Shaningwa on issues affecting the Namibian people.

"The Namibian will continue to reach out to her and whoever is in that position for Swapo's perspective on issues affecting the masses of Namibian citizens," he said.

"We would love to meet and sort out what issues led her to think the way she does about The Namibian, which was set up with Swapo's support," he added.

