Kenya: FKF Elections to Be Concluded By December 15, Says Board Chair

23 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The eagerly anticipated Football Kenya Federation (FKF) polls will be concluded by December 15, the newly inaugurated Electoral Board has announced, adding it will release the road map in the next three days.

The Board, formulated and approved at the FKF Special General Meeting last month, was unveiled on Monday, and will be chaired by University Professor Hesbon Owilla.

"In the next three days, we will have everything ready and give a detailed road map to the election including timelines. We have to deliver elections before the end of the year and our projection is that before mid-December, we will be done with the elections. Hopefully there will be nothing to distract us from these timelines," Owilla said, speaking Monday morning.

The polls, initially set to be held early in the year, were finally okayed after the SGM, and the board has promised to deliver a fair and credible process.

The board will also include former AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule, lawyer Marceline Sande who will also be the Secretary, journalist James Waindi and Alfred Ng'ang'a.

"The five of us are united in one common goal, to deliver not only free, fair and transparent elections, but a credible and reliable process. This is very key for us. You can count on us to deliver," Owilla added.

The elections are expected to be competitive, with several figures having already declared their interest. Extreme Sports CEO Mohammed Hussein, former Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda, ex Kenyan international Sammy 'Kempes' Owino and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola have already declared their interest.

Incumbent Nick Mwendwa is expected to run for another term, though he is yet to declare officially his candidature.

