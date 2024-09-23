Namibia: Mbumba Lauds Namibian Youth

President Nangolo Mbumba says Namibia acknowledges and honours the involvement of the youth and their essential function as part of civil society in fortifying democracy.

He said it is through the expressions of community organisations, grassroots initiatives and individuals - often spearheaded by young leaders - that those in positions of authority are reminded of the needs and aspirations of the populace they represent.

The Head of State made these remarks while addressing delegates at the closing session of the Summit of the Future - Action Days, in New York, United States of America.

Mbumba said the perspectives of the youth and broader civil society are energising the global arena with vitality and a sense of innovation. Their input has thus been instrumental in influencing the dialogues and new commitments outlined in the Pact for the Future.

"I must underscore that our future will not and cannot rest solely on well-crafted documents. The true measure of our success will be in the effective implementation of the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations. These initiatives will be pivotal in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said the President.