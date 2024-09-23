Namibia: Epukiro Chiefs Aim for the Top

OZOMBOUVAPA — Epukiro Chiefs, having recently qualified for the Omaheke Third Division, is now focused on ascending to Namibia's premier football division.

This historic club, originating from a small constituency in Omaheke, has a rich legacy of developing talented players in the 1980s and 1990s, and has garnered numerous awards in regional football tournaments.

Notable players who made their mark in the club's history include Kapora Murangi, Steve Muariani, Cliff Kamarenga, the late Unomengi Muariani, Tjiritja Mbatara, Stefans Ndjavera, Kotze Kaimu, Striker Hengari, the late Bosto Kangootui, Kavemunu Kaakuha, Kaamberua Hambira, Rumold Kangootui, Tjonova Tjeja, Simmy Kanuameva, Kavezembua Hoveka, Tjinoo Mbura and Striker Kaevarua.

Gustav Nono Tjituka, a member of the club's interim executive committee, shared with New Era Sports that their primary goal in registering the Epukiro-based team was to ensure representation for the constituency in a formal league.

The Omaheke Third Division, recognised by the Namibia Football Association (NFA), offers the team an opportunity to work its way up to the Premier League, meeting the requirements laid out in the NFA statutes.

"It wasn't an easy decision, and we had to act fast to make sure Epukiro was represented," Tjituka said.

He added that the name choice came down to either Maroon Brothers or Epukiro Chiefs, two legendary clubs where many of Epukiro's players honed their skills.

In the end, Epukiro Chiefs was chosen to represent the constituency.

Ngatuuane Hange, another interim executive committee member, noted that the team's presence in the league would boost sports development in the region.

"This is an opportunity for all the constituency's teams to encourage their players to join Epukiro Chiefs. It should be seen as their 'national team', and the only way to eventually compete in the country's top-tier league," he said.

Playing regularly in a league offers more benefits compared to sporadic tournaments, as it keeps players active, and could lead to the formation of a football academy in the constituency.

He said sports facilities in Epukiro would receive greater attention due to the need to host home games locally.

Hange, who is also part of the Namibia Rural Sports Development Federation, expressed his frustration with the dominance of Gobabis-based teams in the Third Division.

He said it disadvantaged other constituency teams.

"It wasn't fair, and it hurt to see these teams playing all these years without any relegation," he said.

Epukiro Chiefs is currently under interim leadership, and plans to hold a congress in early October to elect a permanent leadership team. The interim committee is calling on players from the constituency to register with the team, and is appealing to the business community and individuals in the region to support the club. "We need the support of all Epukiro residents, and we're working closely with veteran players for advice," he added.