Kenya: KQ Lost At Least Sh80mn During Adani JKIA Demonstrations

23 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Kenya Airways(KQ) lost at least Sh 80 Million during recent demonstrations against the government's deal with Adani Company over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)takeover.

The airline's Chief Executive Officer (CEO)Allan Kilavuka on Monday revealed that the flight disruptions witnessed during the strike led to the airline suffering huge losses.

Kilavuka stated the Airline was forced to pay for compensation as well as handling travelers flights rebooking as some flights were delayed as a result of the strike.

"Strikes are very bad for us. If you look at the cost of time, rebooking, paying compensations we estimated at least Sh80 million cost for that one-day disruption," he revealed.

On September 11 2024 thousands of passengers were left stranded after aviation workers at three major airports downed tools over the government's plan to lease the airport to the Indian Based Company Adani.

The Kenya Aviation Workers' Union (KAWU) staff's protests affected operations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Moi International Airport in Mombasa, and Eldoret International Airport, disrupting both domestic and international flights.

The Union workers on strike expressed concerns about job losses should Adani Group take over JKIA operations.

The government however recently clarified that its agreement with Adani will only cover the aeronautical and commercial development of the JKIA.

Before the Senate Roads, Housing, and Transportation Committee transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir assured that the Adani Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) which is yet to be finalized will not affect other airports and airstrips across the country but only the National Major Asset.

"The Adani Privately Initiated Proposal is only confined to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. It is further confined to other aeronautical and commercial development," he revealed.

Chirchir stated that the Ministry commenced public participation exercise in order to gather Kenyans and stakeholder's views regarding JKIA take over decision by the Indian Firm.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.