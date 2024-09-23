Libya/Rwanda: Players Abroad - Kamari On Target, Manzi's Ahly Tripoli Crash Out of Confed. Cup

It was a fair weekend of mixed results for Rwandan players abroad who were in action at their respective club.

Midfielder Doyle Kamari continued his impressive loan spell at Exeter City in the English League 1 while Jojea Kwizera also set up the second goal for Rhode Island against Tulsa in the American USL.

New signing Emmanuel Imanishimwe suffered a 3-1 defeat in his first start for AEL Limassol while Thierry Manzi's dream of making it to the group stage of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup came crushing following a 3-1 defeat to Simba SC in Dar es Salaam.

Times Sport presents to you a comprehensive wrap up of how Rwanda players performed abroad over the weekend.

England

Offensive midfielder Doyle Kamari scored in the 50th minute before being substituted in the 65th minute as Exeter City beat Stevenage 2-1 at the St. James Park in a League 1 encounter on Saturday, September 21. It was his second league goal since joining the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Elsewhere, in the League 2, central defender Harvey Araujo replaced Jenson Meltcalfe in the 69th minute as his team Chesterfield drew 1-1 with Cheltenham.

Sweden

Lague Byiringiro is expected to get some minutes on Monday, September 23 when Sandviken IF takes on Degerfors while winger Rafael York will also feature for Gefle IF against Ostersunds on Tuesday, September 24.

In the third tier league, centre back Torre Rafael is nursing an injury and wasn't involved in Orebro Syrianska's 1-0 defeat to Nordic United.

Winger Kaleleo Wimbabazi came in for Gloire Kabundu in the 72nd minute as his club Pitea IF was humbled 3-0 at the hands of Sollentuna.

Norway

In the Eliteserien, Beltran Nishimwe Mvuka was an unused substitute for Sandefjord who lost 3-0 at the Jotun Arena to Tromso on Sunday, September 22.

Attacker Josias King Furaha played 81 minutes for FK Jerv who recorded a 1-1 draw with Ort Horten. Jerv have now moved to 2nd position on the third tier league standings with 41 points from 22 games.

Goalkeeper Clement Twizere Buhake was in the posts for Ull/Kisa who drew 2-2 with Alta.

Netherlands

Noam Emeran was again on the bench for 90 minutes as his side FC Groningen lost 2-1 to Heerenveen in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, September 22.

Belgium

Teenager Hakim Sahabo was once again not in the match day squad of Standard Liege who drew 0-0 with Union Gilloise.

In the Challenger Pro League, central midfielder Samuel Gueulette was exceptional in 90 minutes for Raal La Louviere who beat Lokeren 2-0 to climb to 2nd on the league table with 13 points.

Meanwhile, in the 2nd Amateur Division, striker Glen Habimana played for Royale Union Hutoise who lost 4-2 to La Calamine.

Denmark

Midfielder Sanders Ngabo played 57 minutes for AC Horsens who lost 1-0 to B93 FC.

Ukraine

Amavubi captain Djihad Bizimana saw 71 minutes of action before making way for Brazilian midfielder Matteo as his side Kryvbas drew 1-1 with Vorskla.

France

Right-back Warren Kamanzi was an unused substitute for Toulouse who lost 2-0 to Stade Brestois in the French Ligue 1.

In the Ligue 2, forward Joel Mugisha Mvuka replaced Greek defender Panos Katseris in the 63rd minute as his side FC Lorient drew 1-1 with Metz.

Also in the CFA, guardsman Bryan Ngwabije played full time for Blois Foot 41 who drew 1-1 with Stade Poitevin.

Switzerland

In the Liga Classica, striker Quentin Rushenguziminega played the entire game for FC Echallens who lost 2-0 to Coffrane.

Winger Mike Niyibizi wasn't in the match day squad of FC La Chaux de Fonds who drew 0-0 with FC Naters.

Azerbaijan

Centre back Ange Mutsinzi was a pillar at the back for FC Zira who beat Sumqayit 2-0.

Macedonia

Abdul Rwatubyaye was in action for Brera Strumica who drew 1-1 with Rabotnicki.

Cyprus

Left-back Emmanuel Imanishimwe played 62 minutes for AEL Limassol who lost 3-1 to Pafos in the Cypriot first league.

CAF Confederation Cup

Centre back Thierry Manzi had all 90 minutes of action at the back of Al Ahli Tripoli who lost 3-1 in Dar es Salaam to Simba SC. The Libyan outfit are out of the 2024/25 CAF Confederation Cup.

Latvia

Dylan Maes was not in the FS Jelgava squad as they lost 2-0 to Metta.

Germany

In the German sixth tier league, right-back Jonathan Nsanzimana played 81 minutes for SV Pullach who beat TuS Geretsried 2-0.

USA

Winger Jojea Kwizera provided an assist for Rhode Island's second goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tulsa 2-1 in the USL.

In the third tier league, striker Innocent Nshuti came in for James Thomas in the 64th minute as his side One Knoxville FC lost 1-0 to Union Omaha.

South Africa

Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari is expected to be in posts for Kaizer Chiefs when they take on Amazulu in the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, September 25.

Kenya

Arthur Gitego played full time for AFC Leopards who beat Bidco United 1-0.