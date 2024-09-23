Rwanda: Education Ministry Explains Teacher Transfer Challenges, Payment Delays

According to Rwanda Education Board (REB), between July and August, approximately 2,235 teachers applied to be transferred from their previous schools. Of these, 1,226 teachers met the requirements but only 751 were granted transfers.

Among the 856 teachers who applied to move between sectors within the same district, 498 qualified, but only 383 were transferred.

Education minister Joseph Nsengimana explained the process, saying, "When teachers request transfers, they must provide valid reasons. We assess these requests to identify special cases and determine feasible solutions. It's not enough to simply request [for transfer], those with valid reasons are given priority when placements become available."

"We look at where teachers are needed and where vacancies exist. You cannot create a position, but if you are on the priority list, you will be placed when a spot opens."

Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere acknowledged the challenges of placing teachers near their areas of origin or residence.

"Ideally, a teacher should be stationed where they live. However, schools are located all over the country, and the subjects they teach vary. It's difficult to find a teacher in every location for specific subjects. While requests for relocation are valid, we often struggle to find suitable placements," she said.

Irere cited an example from Rusizi District where, this year, 252 teachers requested to leave, while only 59 requested to be transferred to Rusizi.

"This creates a problem. If we move them, what happens to the schools in Rusizi? Many teachers want to move to the cities, but there isn't a straightforward way to accommodate all requests based on proximity to their homes. However, we give priority to those who formally request for transfers," she said.

Payment delays for national exam markers

Irere also addressed concerns regarding payments for teachers who marked national exams, noting that while some have begun receiving their salaries, others are still waiting.

"Payments are being processed. This is not permanent income but a payment for work completed. Some teachers have started to receive their money, and the process will continue. It hasn't stopped," she said.

She acknowledged the delays and emphasized the challenges involved.

"We first go through the process of making a list to determine how the payments will be distributed, as outlined in the national budget. While the process takes time, all teachers will have received their payments by the end of this year."

Recruitment based on needs

Nsengimana also addressed the challenges of recruiting teachers, explaining that recruitment is based on the specific needs of schools at any given time.

He said, "If, for instance, this year we need 1,000 biology teachers, we will recruit them. There are years when certain subjects are in high demand, which can make it seem like only those teachers are being recruited."

"It's not about preference; we recruit based on available positions and the current needs. Teachers are also required to pass tests, and their scores determine their placement. No one is considered superior to others. If you pass and don't secure a position immediately, you are put on a waiting list for future opportunities when positions become available."