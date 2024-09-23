Somalia: Aid Reaches 2,000 Vulnerable Families in Somalia's Garasbaley District

23 September 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garasbale — The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has successfully delivered aid to 2,000 families in the Garasbaley district, which lies outside the Somali capital, Mogadishu, focusing on those most vulnerable.

The aid distribution targeted individuals with disabilities, people with special needs, and those displaced by ongoing conflicts and severe drought conditions.

This initiative marks a significant step in providing immediate relief to communities grappling with multiple crises. SoDMA officials stated that the aid includes food supplies, medical assistance, and essential non-food items aimed at improving the living conditions of the recipients.

The distribution comes as part of broader efforts to address the humanitarian needs in Somalia, where years of conflict and environmental challenges have led to widespread displacement and hardship.

SoDMA's intervention is seen as crucial in these trying times, offering a lifeline to those who have been forced from their homes and are struggling to meet basic needs.

