Sudan: Foreign Minister Urges International Community to Condemn RSF Militia, Ban Its Supply With Weapons

New York — Acting Foreign Minister Hussein Awad Ali participated in the Future Summit on Sunday at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, representing His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC).

The Foreign Minister presented Sudan's statement at the summit, in which he addressed the developments of the situation in Sudan and the destructive war launched by the outlaw Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia against the Sudanese people, detailing some of its crimes, calling on the international community to condemn it.

The Foreign Minister called for the necessity of sticking to international commitments related to light weapons and others, including banning the supply and provision of weapons and ammunition to terrorist groups and rebel militias against the legitimacy of the state, chiefly in cases of armed conflict, in line with the spirit of the Document of the Future, which calls for creating a world free of wars.

The Summit of Future held its sessions September 22 under the motto "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow", on the sides of the high-level week meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in its seventy-ninth session, which will continue until Monday, September 23, 2024.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Future Summit document was adopted by consensus, as the document is a global covenant that reflects the spirit and respect for multilateralism, which represents a comprehensive charter for reforming the international order and international financial institutions, specially the Security Council.

The document covers a broad range of themes including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth and future generations, and the transformation of global governance. Besides working to bridge the digital gap between developing and developed countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs was joined by Ambassador Al-Harith Idris Al-Harith, Permanent Representative of the Sudan Mission to the United Nations, Ambassador Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jilani, Director General of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and members of the Sudan Permanent Mission to the United Nations. BH/BH