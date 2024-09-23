Uganda: Fr Grimes' Body to Be Flown Back to Uganda

London, UK — A hearse with pallbearers will transport Father Damian Grimes' body from England to Uganda, where he will be laid to rest at Damian Grimes Chapel at Namasagali. The Grimes Family, Mill Hill Fathers, and thousands of alumni will be present.

Yesterday, a funeral service was held for the legendary Namasagali headteacher in the UK where it was revealed that several officials in the UK and Uganda government are working closely to ensure his wish to be buried at Namasagali in Uganda is realized.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga, one of the many students who passed through Father Grimes' tutelage at the Kamuli-based school, confirmed recently that government was involved in the burial arrangements.

"Thanks to President Museveni for granting Father Grimes his wish to be laid to rest in Uganda," Kadaga posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The British Catholic missionary from the Mill Hill order, who passed away early this month, at the age of 93, left a lasting legacy on Uganda's education system. He devoted 42 years of his service life to Namasagali.

The Namasagali University and College Chapel will also be named Damian Grimes Chapel.

Born on June 11, 1931, in Wakefield, England, Damian Grimes was ordained a priest in 1955. He arrived in Uganda four years later, initially teaching history at Namilyango College.

In 1967, he was appointed headmaster at Namasagali College, where he dedicated over three decades to shaping young minds.

In 1991, he was honoured with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his long-term service to education in Africa. In 2022, President Museveni awarded him a medal in recognition of his outstanding services to Uganda's education system.

