Egypt Welcomes Outcomes of Future Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty participated in the opening session of the UN-organized Future Summit, which focused on strengthening international multilateral action with the United Nations at its core and reforming governance institutions to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Abdelatty welcomed the adoption of the summit's outcomes, including the "Charter for the Future," the "Declaration of Future Generations," and the "Global Digital Charter," which were negotiated over nine months.

He expressed deep appreciation for the Secretary-General's leadership in proposing the Future Summit to enhance the international multilateral system.

He highlighted Egypt's active participation in negotiating the summit's outcomes, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and joint action to strengthen the UN's role in addressing global challenges and promoting peace, security, development, and human rights.