Namibia: President Nangolo Mbumba Cautions About Technology Like Artificial Intelligence At United Nations Summit

President Nangolo Mbumba has voiced caution about technologies like artificial intelligence at a United Nations summit.

Namibia is a co-chair, with Germany, of the United Nations Summit of the Future taking place in New York.

Mbumba delivered his opening statement at the summit, where world leaders are meeting to forge a new international consensus on how to safeguard the future, on Sunday.

"We must harness the incredible advancements in science and technology for the common good, while being ever vigilant against the misuse of innovations such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and geoengineering," Mbumba said in his address.

He also called for the United Nations to find new ways to pay for its sustainable development goals using global resources.

"The UN must strengthen global agreements and institutions to ensure the effective implementation of the sustainable development goals. The UN must be equipped to finance these goals through an innovative global financial architecture," he said.