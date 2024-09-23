Ethiopia: Israel Vows to Elevate Ties With Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - Israel is committed and eager to further elevate the existing ties and strong cooperation with Ethiopia in diverse areas of cooperation, said Deputy Ambassador Embassy of the state of Israel to Ethiopia.

Deputy Ambassador Embassy of the state of Israel to Ethiopia, Burundi and the African Union Tomer Bar-Lavi told The Ethiopian Herald that the two countries have close collaboration and work together in diverse area which is a testament of the strong diplomatic bond between Ethiopia and Israel.

Both have strong connection culturally, religiously apart from diplomatic spheres and the practical relationships between the two countries have been focused on different sectors.

Ethiopia and Israel has close collaboration in health, agriculture, technology, fertilizer, water technology, irrigation and other sectors, he mentioned.

He further stated that Israel is highly involving in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Ethiopia. Likewise Israel is also working together with Ethiopia in renewable energy. Israel is very eager to continue to expand collaboration in Ethiopia in difficult times.

Recently the staff of Alert Hospital, along with the delegation from Neonatologists for Africa (NFA), with support from Mashav, Israel's International Agency for International Development Cooperation, has provided training on Neonatal Resuscitation and new born in Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar and Dessie.

The delegation has provided Neonatal Resuscitation and newborn care training with the primary objective of reducing infant mortality at early stage. The recent training aimed at reducing infant mortality is a proof of strong bond between the two countries, he said.

Deputy Ambassador stated that the training is aimed at creating awareness for health professionals on infant mortality and saving the lives of newborns. "We have already seeing the reduction of mortality and we are very excited about this important collaboration. This activity highlights the close connection between Ethiopia and Israel specifically in the health sector."

Apart from cooperating and working together in diverse areas of cooperation aimed at further elevating the relationship, the two countries are eyeing to the next level of cooperation, he stated.

This week alone there are about four major delegations from Israel dealing with medical and health care sectors. There are delegations dealing with neonatal health, pediatric, cardiac surgery, ophtomologyaimed at strengthening the collaboration between Ethiopia and Israel in the health sector.

The presence of Israelis high profile doctors in Ethiopia during this difficult time for Israel highlights the importance of the relationship between the two nations, he remarked.

Israel is eager to work and collaborate with Ethiopia in different sectors including health, agriculture, technology and other sectors. The delegation has conducting training in different cities apart from Addis Ababa including Bahir Dar and Dessie..