Ethiopia: Some 15 Org's Unite Under Tamara to HIV Prevention, Care

- Tamra for Social Development Organization has announced a significant step forward in HIV prevention by uniting 15 organizations that were previously working independently in the fight against the virus.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Tamra's Executive Director, Biruk Yirgalem, stated that the organization has been active in HIV prevention and community empowerment for nearly three decades. Its efforts have focused on educating youth, creating safe environments for communities, strengthening economic resilience, and providing quality services.

According to Biruk, the lack of coordination among 15 separate organizations working on HIV prevention had limited the overall impact of their efforts. To address this, Tamra has brought these organizations together under a unified strategy to deliver more effective services to people living with HIV.

The collaboration Is expected to yield significant benefits, including improving service quality, reducing the burden on government resources, increasing community engagement, and ensuring consistent access to high-quality medications. Additionally, the partnership will help address food insecurity and related challenges faced by HIV patients, which have caused some to discontinue their treatments.

"This unified platform will enable us to work towards common goals more efficiently and effectively," Biruk noted. He emphasized that stopping HIV treatment midway can lead to severe complications for patients and increase the risk of transmission. Raising awareness and improving support for people living with HIV is crucial for overcoming these challenges.

In partnership with domestic and international organizations, including foreign partners, Tamra and the 15 allied organizations are committed to providing enhanced services for HIV patients.

Recently, Tamra for Social Development Organization secured a 590,000 USD award from the U.S. Embassy to address ongoing challenges in HIV services over the next year. Tamra, originally established in 1998 in Shashamane as a high school HIV/AIDS club, continues to lead the charge in HIV prevention and support.

