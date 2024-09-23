Ethiopia: Another Blow to the Orchestrated Conspiracy Against Ethiopia

Ethiopia is successfully shattering a constellation of conspiracies that are fabricated on this historical land of peace loving and friendly people.

Recent incidents indicate that even countries that are traditionally considered as the symbols of democracy are coordinating official and secret conspiracies to make Ethiopia subservient to their national and global interests of political and economic hegemony.

The big powers in the western hemisphere and their commercial media leave no stone unturned to embolden armed groups and opposition forces organization as a tool for destabilizing not only Ethiopia but the entire Horn of Africa. The western media uses contingents of commercial media outlets in their attempts to demoralize and shame the people of this country by opening up a new front in their psychological war against the growing democratic order in Ethiopia.

Alas, they are suggesting dialogues, peaceful negotiations and state of calm to be conducted in a way that would fit into their own interests and strategic desires. They try to use economic and diplomatic threats to support a terrorist group that has even started to deny that the people of Tigray are not Ethiopians.

The coalition of major western powers would make a grave mistake in subjecting Ethiopia to an intimidation and political pressure including threats to the possibility of show of force.

The coordinated conspiracies on Ethiopia, however, resulted in further promoting the unity among the peoples of the country against ethno-fascism and neo-colonialism. It has boosted the resolve of the peoples of Ethiopia to make further financial contributions to the completion of GERD while the second round of filling the dam is successfully in progress.

What are the implications of the second round of filling GERD? To mention only few, the construction of the dam has reached a point of no return. According to a well-placed Egyptian scholar, tampering with the dam is like triggering off a nuclear bomb which will become a colossal threat to the very existence of Sudan and Egypt.

Incidentally, both countries are well aware of the fact that the dam pauses no harm on both Sudan and Egypt but instead benefits them by ensuring regular, stable and uniform flow of water. They previously underestimated Ethiopia's capacity to build a dam of such size as they are blinded by their chauvinistic views. When Ethiopia started to build the dam in the highest level of global technological standards, they bragged that the dam will collapse any time.

Having full knowledge of the international laws on the utilization of Trans Boundary Rivers and remaining cognizant of Ethiopia's rights to use its river resources to generate power, Egypt and Sudan are now accusing Ethiopia for violating international laws related to the use of Trans Boundary Rivers. They are attempting to draw double standards and misinterpretation of solid codes of international conventions and laws.

It is also an answer to the irresponsible propaganda and proposal made by the former President of the US, Mr. Donald Trump which hinted that GERD could be bombed. Trying this at this point in time is not only declaring war on Ethiopia but also endangering the safety and security of both Sudan and Egypt.

GERD is indeed the biggest dam in Ethiopia but is not going to be the only dam in the country. According to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, there are more dams to be built across the country. In few days' time, GERD will again be a topic for discussion at the UNSC but this could never affect Ethiopia's irreversible decision to complete GERD and use is too generate electricity not only for Ethiopia but for the countries in East Africa.

In his recent response to the questions put forward by the members of the HPR, Prime Minister has stressed that GERD is potentially useful for the development programs both in Egypt and Sudan.

Here it is very important to recognize the role played by the public and Ethiopians and citizens of Ethiopian origin in soliciting the necessary fund for the completion of GERD. Ethiopia will certainly continue to fill GERD in all rounds until the project is successfully completed.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald