Ethiopia: Peace Policy Set to Revolutionize Conflict Resolution, Social Cohesion

- The Ministry of Peace (MoP) is in the final stages of approving Ethiopia's first-ever national comprehensive peace policy framework, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering peace across all segments of society.

MoP Peace-building Chief Executive Awoke Atinafu (PhD), told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the new framework, inspired by South Africa's model, will be crucial in addressing the country's pressing societal issues and promoting peaceful coexistence.

He highlighted its potential to strengthen community capacity, particularly in social capital, and empower Ethiopians to resolve conflicts using local resources and traditional methods.

The policy emphasizes the inclusion of peace actors and thematic areas from all sectors of society, with a special focus on pastoralist regions. The initiative seeks to strengthen civic, local, and religious institutions, which are vital for peace-building.

Awoke further explained that the government is committed to fostering dialogue at the community level to lay a strong foundation for lasting peace and inclusive development. In collaboration with international peace actors, the ministry has been offering capacity-building programs and advocacy efforts to combat gender-based violence and promote security nationwide.

However, challenges such as limited awareness of the potential roles of women and youth in peace-building, skill gaps, and the inadequate participation of civil society organizations (CSOs) continue to hinder the peace process.

The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs Youth National and Voluntary Service Promotion CEO Abiy Hailemelekot underscored the ministry's efforts in fostering peace by involving youth through charter initiatives, youth organizations, and voluntarism in higher education institutions.

Abiy stressed the need to align international peace frameworks with local contexts, particularly in empowering youth and women to lead peace-building agendas.

On the religious front, Evangelical Churches Fellowship of Ethiopia Vice President Pastor Senbeto Bashe mentioned the role of the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia (IRCE) in promoting peace and reconciliation.

The IRCE has also established the Women's Peace Forum to raise awareness about gender-based violence and advocate for women's rights in peace-building efforts.

Pastor Senbeto reaffirmed the commitment to further engage women in the peace process, recognizing their essential role in fostering national security and reconciliation.